Enjoy Frito Pie & Film at LAFC Fundraiser: Support Counseling & Youth Programs

Los Alamos Family Council (LAFC) is rolling out the red carpet for community members with a unique opportunity to enjoy a classic movie while supporting vital local programs. The event, set to take place at SALA Event Center, promises an evening of delicious Frito pie followed by a screening of 'The Quiet Man'. This initiative is part of LAFC's monthly dinner and movie fundraiser series, aimed at gathering funds for their Counseling Center and Youth Activity Centers.

Advertisment

Monthly Movie Nights for a Cause

Every second Tuesday of the month, LAFC transforms the SALA Event Center into a movie theatre, offering attendees not just a film screening but also a hearty serving of Frito pie. The initiative began as a way to provide a fun, community-oriented event that also serves a greater purpose. Proceeds from these evenings go directly towards supporting LAFC's programs, which include a range of services from mental health counseling to activities for local youth. This month's feature, 'The Quiet Man', promises to draw a crowd with its classic charm and engaging storyline.

Serving the Community Through Entertainment

Advertisment

The choice of 'The Quiet Man' for this month's screening is no accident. Besides offering entertainment, LAFC aims to foster a sense of community and togetherness through these movie nights. Starting at 5:30 p.m., attendees can enjoy a delicious Frito pie dinner before settling down at 6 p.m. for the movie. This event is not just about raising funds; it's about bringing people together to support essential community services in a fun and engaging way.

Looking Ahead: Future Fundraisers and Activities

LAFC's dinner and a movie fundraiser series is just one of many initiatives the organization has planned to support its counseling and youth programs. By making the second Tuesday of each month a designated movie night, LAFC hopes to create a regular community event that people look forward to, thereby ensuring ongoing support for their services. As the series continues to gain traction, LAFC is exploring additional ways to enhance the movie-going experience and raise further funds for their crucial programs.

The initiative by Los Alamos Family Council to combine entertainment with philanthropy represents a creative approach to community service. By attending these movie nights, community members not only get to enjoy a unique evening out but also contribute to sustaining vital services that benefit both individuals and families across Los Alamos. As LAFC continues to host these events, the impact of every Frito pie sold and every movie ticket purchased extends far beyond a single night of entertainment, weaving a stronger social fabric for the entire community.