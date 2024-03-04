End of an Era: Nonno's Ice Cream Shoppe Closes as Fall River Gears Up for Seasonal Openings

As warmer weather approaches, marking the transition into spring and tantalizing hints of summer, communities eagerly anticipate the reopening of their favorite seasonal eateries. In Fall River, a blend of ice cream parlors and seafood joints prepare to welcome locals and tourists alike, promising delightful flavors and cherished memories. However, amidst this annual resurgence, Nonno's Ice Cream Shoppe stands as a notable absence, its doors shuttered after nearly two years of operation on Seabury Street.

A Beloved Shop Bids Farewell

Nonno's Ice Cream Shoppe, a family-run establishment that quickly became a favorite among residents for its array of sweet treats, will not be rejoining the cadre of seasonal businesses reopening for the summer. The decision follows the recent sale of the building that housed the shop by High Pointe Properties, leaving both regular patrons and the family behind the business facing a bittersweet goodbye. This closure marks the end of a short but impactful tenure in Fall River's culinary scene, underscoring the transient nature of small businesses in a fluctuating market.

Where to Find Seasonal Delights

While Nonno's absence will be felt, the spirit of seasonal dining remains vibrant in Fall River and its surroundings. Establishments such as Macray's, The Bayside Restaurant, Somerset Creamery, Simcock Farm, and Gray's in Tiverton and Bristol are gearing up to open their doors, heralding the return of cherished summertime rituals. From creamy ice cream to fresh seafood, these spots offer a taste of local tradition and innovation. Additionally, the upcoming Fall River Restaurant Week, set to feature two dozen restaurants with special deals and menus, promises a culinary exploration of the area's diverse offerings.

Looking Ahead

As the community navigates the changes in its culinary landscape, the closure of Nonno's Ice Cream Shoppe serves as a reminder of the ever-evolving nature of local businesses. Yet, it also highlights the resilience and adaptability of a region that continues to celebrate its culinary heritage while embracing new flavors and experiences. The excitement for the upcoming season, with its array of openings and events, reflects an enduring appetite for community, tradition, and the simple joys of a scoop of ice cream or a plate of fresh seafood.