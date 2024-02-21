End of an Era: New York City's Cherished Dog Café, Boris & Horton, Bids Farewell

When you walked into Boris & Horton, it wasn’t just the aroma of freshly brewed coffee that greeted you, but the gentle patter of paws and the occasional, friendly bark. For over six years, this unique café has served not just a diverse menu of beverages and bites but has also catered to a community of dog lovers in New York City, offering them a space where they could share a table with their four-legged friends. Today, we share the bittersweet news of its impending closure, a story not just of an establishment, but of a heartfelt chapter in NYC's canine history coming to an end.

Advertisment

The Legacy of Boris & Horton

Founded by Logan Mikhly and Coppy Holzman, Boris & Horton was more than a café; it was a pioneering venture in New York City's bustling urban landscape. It carved out a niche, creating an inclusive environment where pet owners didn’t have to choose between enjoying a good cup of coffee and spending time with their dogs. The café's name, a homage to the owners' own dogs, reflected its mission: to foster a community space that celebrated the bond between humans and their pets. Through events like dog adoptions, canine weddings, and even a Puppy Bowl watch party in partnership with Best Friends Animal Society, Boris & Horton went beyond serving coffee. It became a venue for creating lasting memories and for many, a vital part of their social lives.

The Impact on the Community

Advertisment

The announcement of its closure came as a shock to many. On social media, patrons poured out their gratitude and shared stories of the joyful moments they experienced within its walls. From first dates to chance encounters that led to lasting friendships, the café has been the backdrop to countless personal stories. The decision to close was not detailed by Mikhly and Holzman, leaving many to speculate on the reasons behind the move. Nonetheless, the outpouring of support and the expressions of sadness reflect a collective sense of loss, underscoring the café's significant impact on the community it served.

A Farewell to Paws and Cups

In the days leading up to its final goodbye, Boris & Horton is inviting patrons to share their favorite memories, an initiative that not only allows the community to grieve the loss but also to celebrate the joy the café has brought into their lives. The sale of merchandise and fixtures offers a tangible piece of the café’s legacy for those wishing to hold onto a memento of a place that once brought them happiness. As the doors close, the legacy of Boris & Horton will linger in the stories of companionship, community, and the simple joy of sharing a cup of coffee with a beloved pet by one’s side.