End of an Era: Marlton's Last Friendly's Demolished for New Cava Restaurant

One of South Jersey's nostalgia-inducing eateries, Friendly's in Marlton, has been demolished, marking the end of an era for the town. The restaurant, once a hub of childhood memories and family celebrations, has made way for a new Mediterranean-style dining experience, Cava. This development has stirred mixed emotions among locals who cherished the old establishment.

From Sweet Memories to Bittersweet Reality

The demolition of the Friendly's restaurant in the Kohl's shopping center off Route 70 in Evesham Township was documented over the weekend by the Facebook page A View From Evesham, capturing the poignant scene of the building being reduced to rubble. A remnant wall bearing the phrase 'creating memories since 1935' stands as a stark reminder of the joy and community the restaurant brought to many.

For years, Friendly's was not just a place to eat but a venue where families and friends celebrated milestones and achievements, from birthday parties to successful report card days.

The Rise of Cava

In place of the demolished Friendly's, a new chapter begins with the construction of Cava, a restaurant specializing in Mediterranean cuisine. This shift reflects the changing landscape of dining preferences and the continuous evolution of community spaces. While some residents may mourn the loss of a beloved local staple, others anticipate the fresh flavors and experiences that Cava promises to bring to Marlton. The transition from a traditional American diner to a modern, health-oriented eatery mirrors broader trends in consumer demand for diverse and nutritious dining options.

Remaining Friendly's Locations and Legacy

Though the Marlton location has closed, Friendly's continues to serve nostalgic dining experiences in other parts of New Jersey, including Sicklerville, Gloucester Township, Glassboro, Deptford, and Toms River. The legacy of Friendly's as a site of cherished memories endures, even as the landscape of American dining evolves. The story of Friendly's in Marlton is a testament to the lasting impact of communal dining spaces on local communities and the inevitable changes that come with time.

As Marlton residents bid farewell to a beloved landmark, the emergence of Cava offers a new venue for creating memories. The cycle of change, while often bittersweet, ushers in opportunities for growth and new traditions. As the dust settles on the site of the former Friendly's, anticipation grows for what Cava will bring to the community, promising a blend of culinary innovation and communal dining.