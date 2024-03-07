Empowerment in Focus: Leading Her Way Summit 2024 to Celebrate Women's Leadership and Image

In commemoration of Women's Month, Flair Image Consultancy is set to host an impactful hybrid event, Leading Her Way, on March 20, 2024, at Spaces BCG. This innovative summit is designed to inspire women and those who aspire to leadership by offering insights into achieving a balance between professional aspirations and personal life goals.

Dynamic Discussions and Powerhouse Panelists

One of the summit's highlights is the panel discussion, "Sustainable Success: Crafting a Life of Balance and Abundance." Attendees will discover practical strategies for harmonizing their professional and personal lives, fostering a mindset of abundance, and achieving sustainable success. The panel will feature an array of distinguished female speakers, including Mitzi Tuason from Arthaland, Rita Linda Dizon Dayrit, a seasoned Certified Image Consultant, Tina Khoe Ang of Ice Happiness Inc., Sheila Nazal of Ysa Skin Care Corporation, and transformational coach Martine De Luna.

Insightful Keynotes and Empowerment

Further enriching the event, keynote presentations by industry leaders like Mylene Abiva of Felta Multi-Media Inc, Nerissa Berba of Security Bank Corporation, Ginny Villegas, a Certified Image Consultant, and Patricia Reposo of Weremote PH will cover various aspects of leadership, personal branding, and the complexities of modern womanhood. These sessions aim to empower participants with the knowledge and tools necessary for navigating the challenges of leadership and professional development.

Event Sponsors and Registration Details

Supported by main sponsors such as San Miguel Corporation, Lakpue Drug, Inc., and CASAS+Architects, and with media coverage by When in Manila and Manila Bulletin, the event promises to be a landmark occasion. Spaces generously sponsors the venue, while Breakthrough Leadership Management Consultancy serves as the marketing partner. Interested parties are encouraged to register early by visiting: bit.ly/LeadingHerWay.

Flair Image Consultancy's Managing Director, Ginny Villegas, emphasizes the importance of a balanced life, stating, "Women can empower themselves by prioritizing harmony between their career and personal aspirations." This event not only celebrates women's resilience and leadership but also offers a transformative experience for all attendees, marking a significant occasion this Women's Month.