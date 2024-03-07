Empowerment Echoes at Women of Westman Conference: Uniting for Change in Brandon

Westman women from diverse sectors gathered at Keystone Centre for a conference focused on empowerment, presented by Brandon's Chamber of Commerce. The event, held on Wednesday, featured keynotes, workshops, and networking sessions aimed at uplifting women in business and beyond.

Voices of Empowerment

Arborist Reta Saborowski shared her journey in a male-dominated industry, emphasizing the exhilaration of being a woman in business today. Meleena Thompson from Compass Credit Union highlighted the importance of women making their voices heard, despite internal doubts, to foster change.

Inspirational Stories and Workshops

Catherine Wreford, a brain cancer warrior and Amazing Race Canada winner, inspired attendees with her resilience. The event also featured workshops by Uplift Engagement and Curbridge Consulting, encouraging participants to embrace empowerment and support each other.

Community Impact and Support

Participants, including first-timers and industry veterans, shared how the event motivated them and emphasized the importance of women supporting women. Proceeds from the conference will benefit Brandon's Women's Resource Centre, supporting women and families in crisis.

As the fourth annual event concluded, it was evident that the Women of Westman conference not only provided a platform for empowerment but also fostered a community of support, highlighting the significant impact of women empowering each other in all aspects of life.