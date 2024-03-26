Empowering Women: Special Envoy and UWG's Self-Defence Class in Orange Walk

On March 23rd, 2024, the Office of the Special Envoy for the Development of Families and Children, in collaboration with the United Women's Group (UWG), hosted a transformative self-defence and wellness class in Orange Walk Town, Belize. This initiative, spearheaded by Special Envoy Rossana Briceno, was part of the broader Women's Month 2024 celebrations and aimed to empower women and girls with the skills and confidence to protect themselves.

Responding to a Pressing Need

The class offered in Orange Walk Town was not the first of its kind. It built upon the momentum of a previous session held in November 2023, during the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, highlighting the ongoing commitment to combatting violence against women. This initiative comes against the backdrop of increasing awareness and concern over gender-based violence globally, including alarming statistics from Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, where efforts are also being intensified to address and prevent such violence.

Empowerment Through Education

The self-defence and wellness class was designed not just as a reactionary measure, but as a proactive step towards empowerment, strength, and community support. Participants were introduced to practical self-defence techniques, along with wellness practices aimed at fostering mental and emotional strength. This holistic approach underscores the importance of not only equipping women and girls with the means to physically protect themselves but also promoting overall well-being.

Looking Ahead: Building Stronger Communities

The success of the self-defence and wellness class in Orange Walk Town signifies a positive step forward in the fight against gender-based violence. It highlights the crucial role of education and community initiatives in empowering women and girls, promoting resilience, and fostering a culture of support and strength. As efforts like these gain momentum, the hope is for a future where women and girls everywhere can live without fear, bolstered by the strength of their communities and the effectiveness of educational empowerment programs.