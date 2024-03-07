Empowering Women: Key to Accelerating Progress, Insights from Absa Bank Director and MTN Ghana

At the forefront of championing women's empowerment, Mrs. Audrey Abaka, Director of SME, Agency Banking, and Partnerships at Absa Bank, and prominent figures celebrated International Women's Day 2024 with a clarion call for women to break free from comfort zones and seize growth opportunities. Hosted by MTN Ghana in Accra, the event, themed "Invest in Women, Accelerate Progress," underscored the importance of female advancement in achieving personal fulfillment and societal progress.

Breaking Barriers for Women's Progress

Mrs. Abaka emphasized the pivotal role of continuous learning, skill enhancement, and career progression in elevating women's market value, which in turn fosters financial stability and leadership opportunities. She encouraged women to leverage their strengths, seek mentorship, and embrace self-promotion to climb the professional ladder. Similarly, Mrs. Joyce Sika Twum, CEO of Self Search Ghana Limited, addressed internal barriers like shame and isolation, urging women to cultivate a powerful voice and visibility along their transformation journey.

Highlighting the essence of inclusivity, Mr. Kwaku Edem Damanka, Group Head of Talent and Corporate Affairs at BTL, advocated for acknowledging and dignifying diverse perspectives to unlock others' potential. Addressing workplace harassment, he emphasized the necessity of comprehensive policies and an open-door reporting mechanism to safeguard employees' dignity and well-being.

Empowering Women in Technology

MTN Ghana's commitment to fostering female technological expertise was evident in the graduation of "Cohort 2" from its Women In Technology program, alongside the induction of "Cohort 3." This initiative not only equips women with critical tech skills but also positions them as competitive players in a predominantly male-dominated field.

The celebration and discussions during the International Women's Day event in Accra illuminate the collective drive towards empowering women across various sectors. By investing in education, skills development, and inclusive policies, society can accelerate progress toward gender equality and economic prosperity. As these leaders and institutions pave the way, the future seems promising for women aspiring to break the glass ceiling and contribute significantly to global advancement.