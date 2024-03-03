Empowering Women: Celebrate International Women's Day with Special Events Across Shanghai

In honor of International Women's Day, Shanghai is hosting a series of empowering and celebratory events aimed at highlighting the remarkable achievements of women. From brunches and discussions at Cafe Gray Deluxe to exhilarating skate nights at RIINK, the city is abuzz with activities designed to honor and uplift women. Special discounts and offers, such as free drinks and 50% off on desserts, are available at various venues, ensuring women are celebrated in style.

Empowerment and Engagement

The Women's Day Brunch popup by Grow With Lorraine at Cafe Gray Deluxe in The Middle House introduces a panel of speakers dedicated to discussing pivotal topics before guests enjoy a casual brunch. Meanwhile, establishments like Azul, Viva!, and Tacolicious are offering enticing specials to mark this significant day. Azul promises a relaxed atmosphere with chilled music and complimentary drinks, while Viva! and Tacolicious entice with discounts and buy-one-get-one offers on drinks and wines, respectively.

Entertainment and Offers

For those looking for evening entertainment, The Bull & Claw's Sundowners event combines live music with free-flow drinks, and El Santo and Abbey Road offer free drinks in a lively setting. RIINK takes the celebration to the next level by offering a night of skating, free drinks, and a chance to win skate vouchers, all set to a soundtrack of hits from top female artists. Lounge by Topgolf adds a touch of leisure with a two-for-one afternoon tea set and free mini golf, rounding off the wide array of specials available.

Community and Support

Adding a meaningful layer to the celebrations, the Boobs&Brains quiz night, hosted by Quizmaster Scarlet, not only tests knowledge but also supports a noble cause. By highlighting local women-owned businesses and raising funds for survivors of sexual and intimate abuse, the event fosters a sense of community and mutual support. With proceeds going to Inward/CCS's Survivor Fund, attendees can enjoy a fun-filled evening while contributing to a critical cause.

Shanghai's International Women's Day events encapsulate a blend of celebration, empowerment, and support for women. Through these diverse activities, the city not only honors women's achievements but also fosters a sense of community and solidarity, making this International Women's Day a truly remarkable occasion.