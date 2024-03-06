Empowering Communities: Women in Construction Week Teams Up with Rebuilding Together in Des Moines

Empowerment and community revitalization take center stage in Des Moines, Iowa, as the Greater Des Moines National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) joins forces with Rebuilding Together Greater Des Moines. This collaboration marks a significant effort during Women in Construction Week, focusing on a special project in the Beaverdale neighborhood. WHO 13's Calyn Thompson recently interviewed NAWIC Greater Des Moines President Kelli Paskert and Rebuilding Together Program Manager Michelle Kinney to discuss the initiative aimed at preserving affordable home ownership and revitalizing communities.

Advertisment

Uniting for Impact

The partnership between NAWIC and Rebuilding Together exemplifies a shared mission: to make a tangible difference in the community by focusing on affordable housing and community revitalization. This collaboration brings together women professionals from various construction sectors to volunteer their skills and time. The project chosen for this initiative involves the refurbishment of a home in the historic Beaverdale neighborhood, which will not only benefit the current homeowners but also contribute to the overall uplift of the area. This effort underscores the importance of female representation in the construction industry while addressing crucial community needs.

Championing Women in Construction

Advertisment

Women in Construction Week serves as an annual highlight for NAWIC, an organization dedicated to enhancing the success of women in the construction industry. By partnering with Rebuilding Together, NAWIC Greater Des Moines is leveraging this occasion to showcase the skills, dedication, and community spirit of women in construction. This initiative provides a platform for women to lead, learn, and inspire others, demonstrating the critical roles they play in both the industry and their communities. It also serves as an outreach opportunity, encouraging more women to consider careers in construction, an industry traditionally dominated by men.

Revitalizing Communities, One Home at a Time

The collaboration between NAWIC and Rebuilding Together in Des Moines highlights a broader trend of community-driven initiatives aimed at preserving affordable housing and stimulating neighborhood revitalization. By focusing on a single home in the Beaverdale neighborhood, the project symbolizes a step toward broader community improvement, setting a precedent for future endeavors. The success of this partnership could inspire similar collaborative efforts in other communities, emphasizing the power of uniting diverse groups towards a common goal. This project not only aids in the physical rebuilding of a home but also strengthens community bonds, showcasing the profound impact of collective action.

As this initiative unfolds, it represents more than just the renovation of a home; it symbolizes a movement towards greater inclusivity, empowerment, and community solidarity. The efforts of the NAWIC Greater Des Moines and Rebuilding Together serve as a beacon of hope and a model for future collaborations, proving that when women in construction unite with community organizations, the foundation is laid for a stronger, more vibrant community. This project during Women in Construction Week not only celebrates the contributions of women to the construction industry but also highlights the transformative power of service and community engagement.