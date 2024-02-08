Empowering Bermuda's Youth: The Transformative Impact of Endeavour's Sailing Programs

In the azure embrace of Bermuda's waters, a transformative voyage of learning and self-discovery is underway. The Endeavour charity's sailing program, an innovative blend of STEAM education, maritime history, and conservation, has been making waves since its inception in 2015. This year, the charity releases its impact report for 2022, painting a vivid picture of its substantial success.

Advertisment

Navigating the Waters of Knowledge

The program, designed to serve as both a sail and an anchor for young sailors, has reached a significant milestone. A total of 6,192 young sailors have charted their course through the program, with 849 participants from 13 schools navigating the waters of knowledge in the reported year alone. Accumulating 1,500 hours of STEAM education, these students have not only honed their problem-solving skills but also fostered a keen interest in STEAM subjects.

The Ripple Effect

Advertisment

The impact of the program extends beyond the realm of academics. Teachers have observed a marked increase in middle school students' interest in STEAM learning, while parents have noted a surge in confidence and improved communication skills in their children. This is particularly evident in the BF&M No Limits Sailing Programme, which caters to students with autism or developmental challenges, providing them with an inclusive and supportive learning environment.

Building Tomorrow's Sailors Today

The Endeavour charity's commitment to inclusivity is reflected in its policy of offering free access to all students, made possible through sponsorships and donations. High school students who have graduated from the program are encouraged to contribute 1,070 community service hours as assistant instructors, gaining valuable leadership skills and community service credit in the process.

Advertisment

Moreover, the charity offers a maritime career springboard program for Bermudians over 16, providing them with practical experience and internationally recognized qualifications. This program has successfully led to 70% of its alumni securing employment in the maritime industry, further underscoring the transformative power of the Endeavour charity's sailing programs.

As the sun sets on another successful year, the Endeavour charity continues to chart a course for the future, empowering Bermuda's youth to navigate the waters of life with confidence and purpose. The echoes of their success can be heard in the testimonials of educators, parents, and program graduates alike, a resounding endorsement of the program's positive impact on Bermuda's youth.

In the grand scheme of things, the Endeavour charity's sailing programs are more than just an educational initiative. They are a testament to the power of inclusivity, the importance of hands-on learning, and the transformative potential of sailing. As the charity continues to steer a course towards a brighter future, one thing is certain: the ripple effect of their efforts will be felt for generations to come.