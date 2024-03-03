Empowering At-Risk Girls: Beauty by Jill Hosts Annual Beauty Bootcamp in Lima

On Mar. 3 in Lima, Jill Bakies opened her salon, Beauty by Jill Salon and Spa, for a unique event aimed at empowering at-risk girls through a day-long beauty bootcamp. This initiative not only offers beauty and self-care lessons but also educates participants on crucial topics like domestic violence, sexual abuse, and human trafficking.

Empowerment Through Beauty and Awareness

The bootcamp, which is held every June, provides to-go bags filled with beauty products for the girls, alongside lessons on hair styling, makeup application, and manicures. More significantly, it includes sessions on etiquette, personal hygiene, self-care practices such as journaling and yoga, and education on the early signs of abuse. Jill Bakies, the founder of Beauty by Jill Salon and Spa, emphasizes the importance of these lessons for girls who are often the most vulnerable to exploitation and abuse. Representatives from the Lima Police Department and Crime Victim Services contribute to the program by offering safety tips on social media use, recognizing abusive relationships, and supporting friends in abusive situations.

From Dream to Reality: The Journey of Beauty by Jill

Jill Bakies' journey to establishing her salon and spa on Main Street began in high school, with her vision coming to life a decade later. Opening Beauty by Jill in a previously empty storefront at 233 S. Main St., she became part of downtown Lima's revitalization, supported by a loan from Downtown Lima, Inc. The salon and spa, which now neighbors Fresh 'N' Faded and Old City Prime, provides a comprehensive range of services, including hair care, makeup, manicures, pedicures, massages, lash extensions, waxing, and ancient lineage healing. Bakies' efforts have not only earned her recognition, such as the Women in Business award from the Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce in 2019, but have also enabled her to offer opportunities for independence to the women she employs, many of whom have overcome significant obstacles.

Community Impact and Beyond

The beauty bootcamp and the success of Beauty by Jill exemplify the broader impact local businesses can have on their communities. By focusing on empowerment, education, and awareness, Bakies' initiative provides vital resources and support for at-risk girls, while contributing to the economic and social revitalization of downtown Lima. Stories like these highlight the importance of local trailblazers in making a difference, as featured in this year's Celebrating Our Spirit series. For more inspiring stories from the Lima region, visit LimaOhio.com/tag/spirit.