Empire State Building Announces Valentine's Day Extravaganza

Marking its title as the World's Most Romantic Building, the Empire State Building has unveiled an exceptional line-up for Valentine's Day 2024. The towering New York City icon, recognized as the top U.S. attraction on Tripadvisor for two consecutive years, is set to offer a one-of-a-kind Valentine's Day experience, poised to be an over-the-top and bucket list-worthy opportunity for one lucky couple.

Setting the Stage for Romance

Further enhancing its romantic allure, the Empire State Building will host themed movie screenings to celebrate the holiday of love. With its historical connection to romance and pop culture, the iconic building has been a preferred backdrop for numerous romantic films over the years.

The Proposal: An Engagement Package with a View

For couples planning to take their relationship to the next level, the Empire State Building is offering a special engagement package. A unique opportunity to propose or tie the knot against the backdrop of the magnificent New York skyline, the package amplifies the ambiance of romance.

From Silver Screens to Silver Linings

These Valentine's Day initiatives are part of the Empire State Building's ongoing efforts to provide unforgettable experiences for its visitors. More than just maintaining its status as a major tourist attraction, these events symbolize the building's commitment to its iconic status in the realm of romance and culture.