Emotional Milestone: Angelica May's Chemotherapy Completion and Surprise Proposal

Angelica May had more than one reason to celebrate on a significant day at the Novant Health Zimmer Cancer Institute in Wilmington, North Carolina. On March 20, surrounded by friends, family, and medical staff, May marked the end of her battle with stage 2 triple negative breast cancer. However, an even more heartwarming moment was yet to unfold as her boyfriend of 10 years, Imeek Watkins, prepared a surprise that would start their journey to forever.

A Moment of Triumph and Love

As May rang the cancer-free bell, signifying the end of her chemotherapy, Watkins presented her with 10 red roses, symbolizing the decade they had spent together. In a touching gesture, he played a video message from their young niece, who helped him pop the big question. Watkins' proposal, on bended knee, was met with cheers from those present, creating a profoundly emotional scene that underscored the day's significance not just as a victory over cancer but as the beginning of a new chapter in their lives.

Support and Sacrifice

Throughout her treatment, Watkins, a professional football player, put his career on hold to support May. This selfless act of love and devotion was not lost on May, who expressed her deep gratitude for his unwavering presence. Watkins' encouragement, highlighting May's strength and resilience, served as a testament to their solid bond and mutual support system. As they look forward to wedding planning and further recovery, their story stands as a beacon of hope and love for many facing similar battles.

Looking Forward with Hope

May's journey from diagnosis to recovery and engagement is more than just a personal triumph; it's a source of inspiration. She wishes to share her story to remind others facing challenging times that there is always a light at the end of the tunnel. With plans to marry and continue her recovery, May and Watkins' story emphasizes the power of love, hope, and resilience in the face of adversity.

Their engagement, celebrated under such poignant circumstances, not only marks the beginning of their life together but also serves as a reminder of the joy and love that can emerge from life's most challenging moments. As they plan their wedding, May and Watkins look forward to a future filled with happiness, a testament to the enduring strength of the human spirit.