Under the early morning sun, Margate beach witnessed the quiet stroll of Emma Corrin, renowned for their role in the sensational series, The Crown. Emma, who identifies as non-binary and prefers the pronouns they/them, was accompanied by their faithful companion, a mischievous dog named Spencer.

Dressed for the Morning Chill

Braving the morning chill, Emma was comfortably dressed in a combination of a green and black North Face jacket, black jeans, and a grey hoodie. Adding a personal touch to their outfit was a personalized black beanie, drawing a distinct yet subtle style statement.

Spencer: The Dog with an Anecdote

Spencer, the dog, has an amusing anecdote attached to his name. A past incident involving singer Harry Styles is one that Emma fondly recalls. Harry, having once looked after Spencer, humorously refused to continue doing so. The reason? The dog seemed to have a rather uncontrollable flatulence problem. The incident, though embarrassing at the time, has now become a tale of humor and an ice-breaker during gatherings.

Emma Corrin: A Preferred Title

Emma has expressed their preference for the gender-neutral honorific, Mx Corrin. This preference has been respected and acknowledged, with their business documentation with Companies House being updated to reflect the preferred title of Mx instead of Miss.

Rami Malek and Mx Corrin: A Blossoming Relationship

Adding another chapter to their personal life, Emma's relationship with Rami Malek, the Bohemian Rhapsody star, has been a recent development. The two have been seen together in public, confirming the rumors of their new relationship. The pair seem to be enjoying their time together, adding a touch of romance to the otherwise busy schedule of their respective careers.