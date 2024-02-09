Emily Ratajkowski Leads the Red Dress Trend at New York Fashion Week 2024

As the New York Fashion Week 2024 kicks off in style, Emily Ratajkowski graces the runway in a stunning red dress, reminiscent of the one worn by Kylie Jenner at the Jacquemus "Les Sculptures" show in France. This fiery fashion statement arrives just as the world of haute couture witnesses a transition from the dominance of Barbiecore pink to the powerful allure of red.

Red Rising: The Next Big Color Trend

Harper's Bazaar recently noted the shift in color trends, with red poised to surpass the reign of Barbiecore pink. Red, a hue that evokes power, elegance, and maturity, is making its mark on the fashion world, much like the perfect red lipstick. This bold and confident color is now being embraced by celebrities such as Emily Ratajkowski and Kylie Jenner, who have taken the red dress trend to new heights.

Emily Ratajkowski's Showstopping Red Dress

Ratajkowski's red dress, characterized by its draped shawl and sliver of exposed décolletage, masterfully blends '80s structure with feminine touches like draping across the miniskirt. The dress, akin to the one Jenner wore at the Jacquemus show, has become a symbol of the red dress trend's resurgence.

While Jenner paired her dress with matching red accessories and gold jewelry for a monochromatic look, Ratajkowski chose to complement her fiery gown with a red Jacquemus ponyhair-covered Le Bambino bag and black patent leather heels, adding her own unique twist to the styling.

A Tale of Two Red Dresses

Both Ratajkowski and Jenner have made headlines with their red dress choices, showcasing the versatility and power of this striking color. The daring red dress trend is a testament to the transformative cultural landscape of fashion, as it continues to evolve and captivate audiences worldwide.

As New York Fashion Week 2024 unfolds, the prominence of red in haute couture is undeniable. Emily Ratajkowski's bold and beautiful red dress serves as a beacon of this shifting trend, signaling the dawn of a new era in fashion where power, elegance, and maturity take center stage.