Embrace the Magic of Ireland at the North Texas Irish Festival

This March,brace yourself for the vibrant North Texas Irish Festival, a three-day celebration of Celtic culture at Fair Park in Dallas, from March 1-3, 2024. The festival brings together music, dance, food, storytelling, art, and more, in an immersive and family-friendly event.

A Celtic Extravaganza: Music, Dance, and Culinary Delights

With 10 stages of live music, the festival showcases both local and international talents, featuring renowned musical headliners and Irish step dance groups. The rhythm of the Celtic world will resound through the grounds of Fair Park, inviting you to dance, sing, and revel in the rich heritage of Ireland. For food enthusiasts, chef demonstrations will let you savor the bold flavors of Irish cuisine, and special tasting series hosted by Marius Donnelly will give you an exclusive look into the world of Irish spirits.

Activities for All Ages: Pets Included

The North Texas Irish Festival offers a plethora of activities for all ages. Children can enjoy free arts and crafts, while adults can participate in a run around the grounds of Fair Park or explore horse shows and animal rescue groups. The festival is pet-friendly, so your furry friends can join in on the fun, too.

Admission and Ticketing: Affordable Options for Everyone

The festival is produced by the Southwest Celtic Music Association, with the mission of promoting and preserving Celtic culture. In that spirit, admission is free on Friday from 6 to 7 p.m., and discount tickets are available at area Tom Thumb and Albertsons stores starting February 1. With various ticket options for attendees, the North Texas Irish Festival aims to make the celebration accessible to all.

As the North Texas Irish Festival draws near, the anticipation builds for a weekend filled with the sights, sounds, and tastes of Ireland. Whether you're a longtime lover of Celtic culture or a curious newcomer, the festival promises an enchanting experience that will leave you with lasting memories and a deeper appreciation for the Irish heritage.