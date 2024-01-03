en English
Fashion

Embrace the Fringe Revolution: Hairstylists Advocate for Timeless Hairstyle in 2024

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:15 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 3:30 am EST
A sweeping wave of vintage glamour hits the world of hairstyling with the return of the timeless fringes. Inspired by television personality Claudia Winkleman’s iconic look, hair stylists globally are encouraging the adoption of this versatile style. Advocating for a bold approach, Winkleman advises against mere flirtations with fringes, urging style seekers to dive in headfirst.

The Allure of Fringes

Experts argue that fringes have a universal appeal, capable of flattering any face shape and hair type. From providing a youthful appearance by concealing forehead lines to enhancing one’s overall aesthetic by drawing focus to the eyes, fringes are a transformative hairstyle. Stylists emphasize that the trick lies in choosing a fringe style that complements individual features, with careful consideration for face shape, hair type, and the level of daily effort one is ready to invest.

Choosing the Right Fringe

For instance, a full fringe might add length to shorter face shapes, while choppier styles could add contour to rounder faces. The thickness and fullness of a fringe should also be tailored to the hair type, with thick hair allowing for a more voluminous look, while finer hair may require a more balanced approach to prevent thinning the rest of the hair.

Maintaining the Fringe

Maintenance is a key factor, as fringes demand regular styling and trims to preserve the desired look. Stylists recommend the use of styling products and techniques to keep the fringe in place. The styling advice varies based on hair type, from employing a blow-dry brush for straight hair to a diffuser or air-drying for curly or coily hair. Additionally, the use of dry shampoo is recommended to maintain the fringe’s freshness and prolong the time between washes.

Embracing the fringe revolution promises an enhancement of one’s appearance, reducing the need for eyebrow maintenance, and providing a fresh and vibrant look. Despite the effort required, stylists attest that the payoff is worthwhile, championing fringes as an enticing stylistic choice for 2024.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

