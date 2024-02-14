Embark on an Artistic Adventure at the Clark Art Institute's February School Vacation Camp

February School Vacation Week is around the corner, and the Clark Art Institute has curated an enchanting itinerary for the young ones. From February 26 to March 1, children can immerse themselves in a captivating world of arts and crafts, outdoor activities, games, and delectable snacks and lunches.

A Medley of Creative Workshops

The camp kicks off with an array of hands-on arts and crafts projects, inviting kids to unleash their imagination and creativity. They will have the opportunity to explore various techniques and materials in a supportive and inspiring environment. Each project is designed to encourage self-expression and foster a deeper appreciation for the visual arts.

Outdoor Exploration and Games

Beyond the studio, the Clark Art Institute's picturesque campus awaits. Children can borrow snowshoes to venture into the winter wonderland, discovering hidden gems and enjoying the serenity of nature. For those seeking a more energetic pursuit, a variety of games will be organized to engage participants in friendly competition and collaborative play.

Savor the Flavors

After a day of creativity and adventure, campers can refuel with a selection of tasty snacks and a wholesome lunch. The Clark Art Institute's culinary team has crafted a menu that caters to diverse palates and dietary preferences, ensuring every child can savor the flavors of their well-deserved break.

Parents have the option to enroll their children for the entire week or choose single days that best fit their schedule. The camp runs from 8:30 am to 3:00 pm, providing ample time for a rich and engaging experience.

While the February School Vacation Camp unfolds from February 26 to March 1, the Clark Art Institute offers additional activities from February 19 to 23. Visitors can participate in drop-in cyanotype-making and printmaking workshops, borrow snowshoes to explore the museum's campus, and create a unique postcard at the Clark's postcard station.

Complimentary colored pencils and a drawing pad will be available at the Clark Center Admissions desk, allowing visitors to capture the beauty and inspiration that surrounds them. Admission to the Clark is free through March, and all activities during the vacation week are also free, making it an accessible and enriching experience for all.

As we step into the February School Vacation Week, the Clark Art Institute stands as a beacon of creativity, learning, and fun. This is an opportunity for children to expand their horizons, connect with their peers, and forge memories that will last a lifetime.

February School Vacation Week Activities: February 19 - 23

February School Vacation Camp: February 26 - March 1

Mark your calendars and join the Clark Art Institute in celebrating the joy of art, nature, and community during this special time.