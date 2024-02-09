Emagine Entertainment Introduces Dementia-Friendly Screenings

Emagine Entertainment, a leading luxury theater chain, is set to redefine the cinematic experience for people with dementia and their caregivers. Launching at the Emagine Rochester Hills Theatre, the Dementia Friendly Screenings will take place on the second Wednesday of each month, offering a safe and enjoyable environment for all.

A Beacon of Light in the Darkness

Announced on February 9, 2024, Emagine Entertainment's Dementia Friendly Screenings are designed to cater to individuals with dementia and their caregivers, providing a unique and welcoming movie experience. With the first screening scheduled for March 14, 2024, the initiative aims to bring classic films and musicals to life in an atmosphere that is sensitive to the needs of those living with dementia.

Each screening will feature softer sound levels and ambient lighting, ensuring guests feel comfortable and at ease throughout the film. The carefully selected movies will transport viewers to a bygone era, engaging their senses and sparking memories.

Creating a Space for Connection and Comfort

The auditoriums at Emagine Rochester Hills Theatre have been thoughtfully adapted to accommodate guests with dementia and their caregivers. Wheelchair-accessible seating and easy access to restrooms and concession areas make navigating the space simple and stress-free.

Guests are encouraged to interact with the presentation and choose their preferred seating, whether it be in a regular chair or a wheelchair. The atmosphere is relaxed, allowing guests to move around, talk, and even sing along to their favorite tunes.

Building a Community, One Screening at a Time

Emagine Entertainment understands the importance of connection and community for both people living with dementia and their caregivers. To foster these relationships, the Dementia Friendly Screenings will begin with pre-show mingling, giving guests the opportunity to engage with one another and form new bonds.

Doors will open at 1:15 PM, allowing guests ample time to settle in, socialize, and find their seats before the film starts at 2 PM. Tickets are available for the affordable price of $5, with a special $5 concession package on offer, ensuring an enjoyable and budget-friendly outing for all.

As the lights dim and the screen flickers to life, the Dementia Friendly Screenings at Emagine Rochester Hills Theatre will provide a sanctuary for those living with dementia and their caregivers. In a world that can often feel overwhelming and unfamiliar, these screenings offer a chance to connect, reminisce, and simply enjoy the magic of the movies.

With wheelchair-accessible auditoriums, easy access to facilities, and a relaxed atmosphere, the screenings cater to the unique needs of those living with dementia. And as the pre-show mingling fosters connections and friendships, it's clear that Emagine Entertainment's commitment to community and inclusivity extends far beyond the silver screen.