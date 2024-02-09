Elwood: The Perfect Pit Bull Mix to Steal Your Heart This Valentine’s Day

Just in time for Valentine's Day, a special soul named Elwood is waiting to steal your heart. A 4-year-old Pit Bull mix, Elwood is the latest featured furry friend from the Nebraska Humane Society, hoping to find his forever home.

A Heartwarming Opportunity

KETV NewsWatch 7, in partnership with the Nebraska Humane Society, is showcasing an adoptable animal every week. The spotlight now shines on Elwood, a charming and affectionate Pit Bull mix, whose adoption fee has been graciously waived through February 14th. This heartwarming initiative aims to help the lovable Elwood and other animals at the shelter find their perfect match.

From Tuesday to Sunday, between 1 PM and 5 PM, potential adopters can visit the Nebraska Humane Society to meet Elwood and explore the possibility of opening their hearts and homes to a new furry companion. The shelter's dedicated staff are on hand to provide information and support during the adoption process.

Elwood: The Adventurous Cuddle Bug

Described as a "happy boy" with boundless energy and affection, Elwood's playful nature is evident as he enthusiastically engages with his favorite toys. This charismatic canine is equally comfortable snuggling up with his loved ones, making him the perfect companion for cozy nights in.

Beyond his love for toys and cuddles, Elwood has a knack for making Super Bowl predictions. Although his football expertise is endearing, it's his zest for adventure and quality time with loved ones that truly defines him.

A Shelter Full of Love

Elwood is just one of several Pit Bull mixes currently available for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society. All adoptable animals, including Elwood, have been spayed or neutered, are up-to-date on their vaccinations, and have been microchipped. This ensures that each pet is not only ready for a new home but also has a greater chance of being safely reunited with their family should they ever become lost.

Interested adopters are invited to fill out an application and speak with the shelter's knowledgeable staff about the responsibilities and rewards of pet ownership. Together, they can determine if Elwood or another adoptable animal is the right fit for their family.

As Valentine's Day approaches, the Nebraska Humane Society encourages those seeking a new four-legged friend to visit Elwood and the other animals waiting for their chance at a loving home. Who knows? A visit to the shelter may lead to a newfound friendship that lasts a lifetime.

In a world that sometimes seems filled with division, the bond between humans and their pets serves as a reminder of the power of love and companionship. This Valentine's Day, consider opening your heart to Elwood and the countless other animals waiting for their chance to share their love with a deserving family.

To learn more about Elwood and the Nebraska Humane Society, visit www.nehumanesociety.org. You never know; the love of your life might be waiting to meet you.