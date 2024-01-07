Elon Musk’s Piggyback Moment with Son X AE A-XII Charms the Internet

In a recent display of fatherhood that has enamored the internet, Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, posted a candid moment shared with his son, X AE A-XII, also affectionately called Lil X. Musk and his three-year-old son were captured in a heartwarming photo, their backs turned to the camera as they absorbed the picturesque view before them. Musk, in his caption, shared that Lil X enjoys ‘monkey rides’ on his back, a sweet detail that only added to the charm of the shared moment.

Musk’s Fatherhood Receives Warm Reception

The snapshot, which quickly gained traction online, has been met with widespread positive reactions. Garnering over 400,000 likes and a staggering 26 million views, the post has sparked numerous conversations about Musk’s fatherhood. The sight of the tech billionaire enjoying simple, intimate moments with his son has evidently struck a chord with the public, painting a picture of Musk that extends beyond his professional life.

Elon Musk’s Family: A Closer Look

X AE A-XII is Musk’s first child with musician Grimes, born in 2020. The couple, who parted ways in September 2021, also welcomed a daughter, Exa Dark Siderael Musk, via surrogate the following year. It’s of note that Musk has another child named Techno Mechanicus, also known as Tau, about whom the public knows little. Musk’s family also expanded with the arrival of twins conceived with Shivon Zilis in November 2021. Musk also has five other children from his earlier relationship with Canadian author Justine Wilson.

A Snapshot Reshaping Public Perception

This tender moment between Musk and Lil X has given the public a different perspective on the tech mogul, usually known for his revolutionary ideas and groundbreaking enterprises. It’s a reminder that beyond the façade of the public figure lies a doting father who cherishes moments of normalcy with his children.

