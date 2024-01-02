Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay Ring In 2024 in Bergen, Norway

As the world welcomed 2024, celebrity couple Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay chose the picturesque city of Bergen, Norway, as their celebratory haven. Accompanied by Adarna’s son Elias, the family ushered in the New Year amidst snow-laden landscapes and the vibrant northern lights. The intimate moments of their holiday were generously shared with followers through Instagram, offering a window into their personal lives and presenting fans with stunning visuals of Bergen’s panoramic views.

The Family’s Scandinavian Sojourn

Ellen Adarna, known for her candid and spirited persona, took the lead in capturing their Scandinavian holiday. Her Instagram posts showcased warm family moments, playful banter, and a palpable sense of love and unity. Whether it was a snapshot of their snowball fights or a video of their tranquil evenings, each post reflected the joy exuded by the family during their time in Norway.

A Romantic Exchange

A moment that particularly stood out was a heartfelt exchange between Adarna and Ramsay on social media. Ramsay, expressing his deep affection for Adarna, left a comment on one of her posts saying, “In love ka talaga” (You’re really in love). Adarna responded in her usual playful manner with “Mas in love ka” (You’re more in love). This romantic back-and-forth not only warmed the hearts of their followers, but also reaffirmed the deep bond shared by the couple.

Public Admiration

The couple’s captivating posts and open display of affection prompted a wave of positive responses from their followers. Fans expressed their admiration for the couple’s relationship, commending them for the love and respect they have consistently shown each other. Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay have been married since 2021 and have continually used social media as a platform to share their journey, allowing the public a glimpse into their life together.