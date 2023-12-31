Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay: A Family Trip Amidst Personal Struggles

Actress and model, Ellen Adarna, her husband, Derek Ramsay, and her son, Elias, recently shared precious family moments from their trip to Fjord, Norway. The family’s journey, filled with picturesque mountain landscapes and intimate family pictures, was beautifully documented on Adarna’s Instagram account.

Adarna Expresses Pride in Son’s Achievements

Ellen Adarna was glowing with pride as she shared snippets of her son Elias’s recent piano recital. Elias, born to Adarna and her ex-partner, actor John Lloyd Cruz, shows promising talent in his young age. Adarna expressed gratitude towards Cruz for his consistent financial support for their son, demonstrating a mature and amicable co-parenting arrangement between the former couple.

Loss and Hope for the Couple

In a heartbreaking revelation, Derek Ramsay shared that the couple had recently experienced a miscarriage. Despite this painful loss, the couple remains hopeful, actively trying to conceive. Ramsay’s admission underscores the often unspoken struggles many couples face in their journey to parenthood.

A Journey Towards Health and Anticipation

As part of their preparation for a hopeful pregnancy, Adarna has made a significant lifestyle change by quitting vaping. Such changes demonstrate the couple’s commitment to starting a family and their willingness to make personal sacrifices for their future child.

A Year of Love and Renewal

The couple, who exchanged their vows in 2021, recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary by renewing their vows in a private ceremony in Peru. The renewal of vows serves as a testament to their love and commitment to each other, marking the beginning of another chapter in their journey together.