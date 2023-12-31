en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lifestyle

Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay: A Family Trip Amidst Personal Struggles

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:16 am EST
Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay: A Family Trip Amidst Personal Struggles

Actress and model, Ellen Adarna, her husband, Derek Ramsay, and her son, Elias, recently shared precious family moments from their trip to Fjord, Norway. The family’s journey, filled with picturesque mountain landscapes and intimate family pictures, was beautifully documented on Adarna’s Instagram account.

Adarna Expresses Pride in Son’s Achievements

Ellen Adarna was glowing with pride as she shared snippets of her son Elias’s recent piano recital. Elias, born to Adarna and her ex-partner, actor John Lloyd Cruz, shows promising talent in his young age. Adarna expressed gratitude towards Cruz for his consistent financial support for their son, demonstrating a mature and amicable co-parenting arrangement between the former couple.

Loss and Hope for the Couple

In a heartbreaking revelation, Derek Ramsay shared that the couple had recently experienced a miscarriage. Despite this painful loss, the couple remains hopeful, actively trying to conceive. Ramsay’s admission underscores the often unspoken struggles many couples face in their journey to parenthood.

A Journey Towards Health and Anticipation

As part of their preparation for a hopeful pregnancy, Adarna has made a significant lifestyle change by quitting vaping. Such changes demonstrate the couple’s commitment to starting a family and their willingness to make personal sacrifices for their future child.

A Year of Love and Renewal

The couple, who exchanged their vows in 2021, recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary by renewing their vows in a private ceremony in Peru. The renewal of vows serves as a testament to their love and commitment to each other, marking the beginning of another chapter in their journey together.

0
Lifestyle Norway
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Amina Anako-Odofin: A Golden Jubilee Celebration in Lagos

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

'Best Job in the World': Walled City Brewery's Unique Beer Tasting Role Attracts 2,500 Global Applicants

By Quadri Adejumo

Navigating the Complexities of Health: From Unexplained Pain to Post-Surgery Complications

By BNN Correspondents

UK's Green Wave: A Surge in Plant-Based Diets and Vitamin Deficiencies

By Dil Bar Irshad

End-of-Year Sunset in Kolkata: A Spectacle of Reflection and Hope ...
@India · 9 mins
End-of-Year Sunset in Kolkata: A Spectacle of Reflection and Hope ...
heart comment 0
Baristas’ Coffee Preferences: A Reflection of Quality and Taste

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Baristas' Coffee Preferences: A Reflection of Quality and Taste
Dionne Smith: A Grandmother Defying Age and Stereotypes

By Saboor Bayat

Dionne Smith: A Grandmother Defying Age and Stereotypes
Navigating the Journey of New Year’s Resolutions: A Pathway to Personal Growth

By Mazhar Abbas

Navigating the Journey of New Year's Resolutions: A Pathway to Personal Growth
Unprecedented Crowdfunding Campaign for Ayodhya Ram Mandir: A Symbol of Hindu Identity

By Dil Bar Irshad

Unprecedented Crowdfunding Campaign for Ayodhya Ram Mandir: A Symbol of Hindu Identity
Latest Headlines
World News
Groundbreaking Study Reveals Potential Health Benefits of Wool-Derived Keratin for Type-2 Diabetes
24 seconds
Groundbreaking Study Reveals Potential Health Benefits of Wool-Derived Keratin for Type-2 Diabetes
Air Force Aviator's 3500km Moped Ride Across New Zealand For A Cause
1 min
Air Force Aviator's 3500km Moped Ride Across New Zealand For A Cause
Allegations Over Misappropriation of N320 Million Threaten Stability in Niger Delta
2 mins
Allegations Over Misappropriation of N320 Million Threaten Stability in Niger Delta
Mutuse Sports Championship: A Celebration of Athletic Talent and Team Spirit
3 mins
Mutuse Sports Championship: A Celebration of Athletic Talent and Team Spirit
Emergency Sewage Overflows: A Hidden Threat Underneath UK Homes
4 mins
Emergency Sewage Overflows: A Hidden Threat Underneath UK Homes
Cricket 2023: Records, Upsets, and the Changing Face of the Game
4 mins
Cricket 2023: Records, Upsets, and the Changing Face of the Game
2023: A Year of Change for Employment Rights in Ireland
5 mins
2023: A Year of Change for Employment Rights in Ireland
Manchester United's Stunning Defeat Against Nottingham Forest: A Wake-Up Call for Change
5 mins
Manchester United's Stunning Defeat Against Nottingham Forest: A Wake-Up Call for Change
Celebrities on the Move: A Week of Star-Studded Sightings
6 mins
Celebrities on the Move: A Week of Star-Studded Sightings
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
56 mins
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
2 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
4 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
10 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
10 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app