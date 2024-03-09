Electrifying Beats Take Over Lower Hutt at 'This is Living' Music Festival!

Thousands are set to gather at McEwan Park/Hikoikoi Reserve in Lower Hutt, near Wellington, for a day filled with electronic music ecstasy this Saturday. The event, dubbed 'This is Living', is a new festival initiative by Breaking Beats, featuring an impressive lineup including British DJ Andy C and MC Tiki, aiming to enrich Massey University's orientation week.

Advertisment

Event Highlights and Expectations

Breaking Beats director Chris Keimig expressed excitement over the choice of McEwan Park for the festival, citing its stunning ocean proximity and native bush setting as ideal for the electronic music extravaganza. Mayor Campbell Barry highlighted the festival's contribution to the cultural vibrancy of Lower Hutt, providing both local residents and students an opportunity to experience the dynamic Wellington music scene. With over two dozen house, drum'n'bass, and garage artists performing across two stages, the festival is poised to offer an unparalleled outdoor festival experience.

Andy C's Extended Set: A Festival Centerpiece

Advertisment

Among the festival's major draws is an extended set by renowned British DJ and music producer Andy C, promising attendees an immersive musical journey. The inclusion of such a high-profile artist underscores the festival's ambition to establish itself as a key player in the regional music festival circuit. Additionally, the presence of local talent such as The Upbeats and MC Tiki ensures a well-rounded showcase of both international and homegrown electronic music prowess.

Impact and Future Prospects

The 'This is Living' festival not only marks a significant addition to Lower Hutt's cultural calendar but also reflects the growing appeal of electronic music festivals in New Zealand. The successful execution of this event could pave the way for future festivals, further cementing Lower Hutt's status as a vibrant hub for music and arts. Moreover, the festival's alignment with Massey University's orientation week suggests a strategic approach to engage students, potentially fostering a new generation of electronic music enthusiasts.