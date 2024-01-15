en English
Lifestyle

Eleanor Hawthorne’s £500 Wedding: A Testament to Simplicity

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:59 am EST
On a crisp afternoon in Liverpool, the historic St George’s Hall bore witness to a wedding ceremony unlike any other. Eleanor Hawthorne and her partner, Feisal, chose to cast off extravagant traditions and embraced a simple, heartfelt celebration of their love – a wedding that cost less than £500, an almost unheard-of sum in today’s world of lavish nuptials.

A Vintage Dress and Disposable Cameras

With a nod to sustainability and practicality, Eleanor walked down the aisle in a £15 vintage slip dress from Pop Boutique. The dress, chosen for its timeless elegance and reusability, mirrored the couple’s commitment to a sustainable lifestyle. In lieu of a professional photographer, the couple handed out disposable cameras from the 1980s to their guests, entrusting them with the task of capturing their special day. The absence of bridesmaids, groomsmen, a Hen Do, or a Stag Do further underscored the couple’s preference for simplicity over show.

A Reception as Unique as Their Love

Following the ceremony, the newlyweds and their guests indulged in Middle Eastern cuisine at Bakchich, a local favourite. As the day slid into evening, the party shifted to a local Wetherspoon pub for spontaneous drinks. The relaxed nature of the day reflected the couple’s genuine and down-to-earth personas. Guests were free to come and go, and by midnight the couple retreated to their flat, their wedding day concluded in a manner that was uniquely theirs.

Breaking Conventions, Embracing Individuality

Eleanor’s advice to those considering a wedding is unequivocal: prioritize your wants. The couple’s wedding serves as a reminder that this special day is about celebrating love in a way that feels most authentic to the couple, not succumbing to external pressures. The Hawthornes’ wedding, in its simplicity, its focus on sustainability, and its celebration of individuality, offers a refreshing take on what it means to say ‘I do’.

Lifestyle United Kingdom
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

    © 2023 BNN
