Lifestyle

Elder Dale G. Renlund on the Significance of Daily Scripture Study

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:10 pm EST
In a recent Church News video titled ‘Daily Study’, Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles drew attention to the significance of daily scripture study, particularly of the Book of Mormon, for maintaining good spiritual health. Elder Renlund, in his profound elucidation, drew a parallel between physical nutrition and spiritual sustenance, offering a fresh perspective on religious practices.

Nourishing the Spirit

According to Elder Renlund, just as regular, nutritious meals play a pivotal role in physical well-being, consistent engagement with scripture forms the bedrock of spiritual health. He discourages the practice of sporadic, intense study sessions, likening them to fasting for several days and then overeating – a habit recognized as detrimental to physical health.

The Book of Mormon – A Spiritual Guide

Elder Renlund emphasized the role of daily immersion in the Book of Mormon for deepening the understanding of the Savior and His role in the grand plan of salvation and exaltation. He argues that consistent engagement with the scripture not only serves as a spiritual nourishment but also fosters a broader understanding of one’s spiritual journey.

An Eternal Perspective

One of the significant benefits of regular scripture study, as per Elder Renlund, is its ability to help individuals maintain an eternal perspective. This outlook enables them to see beyond immediate challenges and grasp the bigger picture of their spiritual journey, thereby playing a crucial role in their spiritual evolution and progress.

Lifestyle Spirituality
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

