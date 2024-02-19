Ela: A Culinary Odyssey Through the Mediterranean Opens on North Highland Avenue

The gastronomic landscape of North Highland Avenue has been reinvigorated with the opening of Ela, a restaurant that promises an exploration of the Mediterranean's rich culinary traditions. This new venture by Fifth Group Restaurants stands on the historic ground of The Original El Taco, bringing a refreshing twist to the locale with its diverse menu that spans the Mediterranean from Greece to Morocco. As the doors swing open this March, patrons are invited to embark on a flavor journey that is as diverse as the regions it represents.

A Global Palette

The menu at Ela is a testament to the vibrant flavors and diverse culinary techniques of the Mediterranean. Highlights include tamarind-date pork, a sweet and tangy delight that promises to be a crowd-pleaser, and the fire-roasted harissa chicken, which brings the heat with its North African spices. The marinated lamb sirloin offers a fusion twist with mushroom shawarma, while the Indian River pompano, seasoned with togarashi, showcases the restaurant's commitment to fresh, flavorful seafood. Not to be missed is the Moroccan hot chicken with ras el hanout sauce, a dish that encapsulates the essence of Moroccan cuisine with its intricate blend of spices.

Libations and Late Nights

Ela's bar complements its eclectic menu with a selection of cocktails that feature aromatized wines, sumac shrub, and baharat among other spices, creating unique tastes that linger pleasantly on the palate. These inventive concoctions, along with a carefully curated selection of Mediterranean wines and local mead from Monk's Meadery, are perfect for savoring during the restaurant's daily happy hour or the late-night hours offered on Fridays and Saturdays. The weekend brunch, starting from March 2, adds another layer of excitement with offerings like gyro with feta cheese scrambled eggs and Turkish hash with braised lamb shank, promising a delightful start to the day.

A New Chapter on North Highland Avenue

The transformation of The Original El Taco's space into Ela marks a new chapter for Fifth Group Restaurants on North Highland Avenue. This bold move not only honors the legacy of the previous establishment but also introduces a novel dining experience to the area. With its doors open for happy hour, dinner, late-night feasts, and weekend brunch, Ela invites diners to revel in the flavors of the Mediterranean, offering a culinary odyssey that spans continents and cultures. As it sets sail this March, Ela is poised to become a beacon for food enthusiasts seeking to explore the rich tapestry of Mediterranean cuisine in the heart of the city.