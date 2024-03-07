El Caminante Bar & Bungalows: Elevating Capistrano Beach with Spanish Elegance this April

Set to redefine beachside luxury, El Caminante Bar & Bungalows will open its doors in Capistrano Beach near Dana Point this April, offering a unique blend of Spanish flair and Southern California's laid-back vibe. This elegant retreat promises an unparalleled experience with its 30 ocean-view bungalows that boast original Spanish tiles, handpicked linens, modern amenities, and more, aimed at providing a sophisticated yet comfortable getaway.

An immersive experience

El Caminante is not just about luxury accommodations; it's about creating an immersive experience. Each bungalow features a record player with a selection of albums and access to a vinyl library, high-end spirits and non-alcoholic beverages in the minibar, along with other top-tier amenities. Outside, guests can enjoy a fountain splash pool, oceanfront fire pits, electric bike rentals, yoga classes, sound healing, and artisanal pizza from a vintage Airstream.

Exclusive services and local attractions

Adding to its allure, the resort offers in-room or beach-side spa services, private sessions with a spiritualist, and a limited number of California State Park passes for guests. Located just minutes from San Clemente, Laguna Beach, and Dana Point, visitors have easy access to local beaches, parks, and attractions like Dana Point Harbor and Salt Creek Beach, as well as activities such as paddleboarding, biking, hiking, and whale watching.

A culinary and social hub

El Caminante Bar serves as both an amenity for guests and a vibrant social spot for locals and visitors. Starting with light breakfast fare like acai bowls and avocado toast, it transitions into a chic spot for handcrafted cocktails and small plates by night. Whether at the stylish lobby bar or on the oceanfront patio, it's the perfect place to unwind after a day of adventure.