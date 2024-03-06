EIU Police Amp Up Patrol for Unofficial: Safety First as Students Celebrate St. Patrick's

With Unofficial, Eastern Illinois University's annual pre-St. Patrick's Day celebration, just around the corner, the campus and Charleston community are buzzing with anticipation. Scheduled for March 9, 2024, the event is known for its vibrant atmosphere, with students engaging in day-long festivities across bars and house parties. In the forefront of ensuring safety during these celebrations is EIU's Police Chief, Marisol Gamboa, who is diligently preparing her team for the influx of activities.

Preparation and Partnership

Understanding the fine line between celebration and safety, the EIU Police Department has announced an increase in patrol officers for the day. This decision comes in collaboration with the Charleston Police Department, aiming to maintain order amidst the festivities. Chief Gamboa, emphasizing responsibility, hopes students will make wise decisions, particularly regarding alcohol consumption. "I'm not going to encourage them to drink, but I know it's gonna happen," Gamboa stated, highlighting the importance of being mindful of oneself and the community.

Community and Student Engagement

Amidst the excitement, the message from the police is clear: respect and consider the Charleston community. This ethos of mutual respect is something Gamboa believes will foster a better understanding and relationship between students and local residents. For those attending Unofficial for the first time, such as freshman music education major Kalie Hardwick, the event promises simple fun with an emphasis on safety and awareness. Conversely, graduate student Caleigh Parsley views Unofficial as overhyped, pointing out the potential dangers amidst the revelry.

Educational Efforts and Resources

In a bid to promote safe drinking habits, EIU's Health Education Resource Center (HERC) is organizing a Myth Busting Alcohol event shortly after Unofficial. Aimed at harm reduction, the initiative seeks to educate students on safe drinking practices ahead of spring break. Matthew Warner, Assistant Director of HERC, also highlighted the availability of free alcohol testing strips and kits for students, underscoring the center's commitment to student safety. Additionally, HERC plans to leverage social media on the day of Unofficial to remind students of responsible drinking habits.

As Unofficial approaches, the concerted efforts of EIU's police department, alongside educational initiatives from HERC, underscore a community-wide commitment to safety and responsibility. With the proper precautions and respect for the community, students are set to enjoy one of the university's most cherished traditions, marking the beginning of spring celebrations.