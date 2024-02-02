Eight Canines Triumph in Mississippi Lottery's 2024 Lucky Dog Promotion

Eight adorable canines have emerged victorious in the Mississippi Lottery's 2024 Lucky Dog Promotion, triumphing over a pool of more than 3,300 entries. The winning dogs will have the unique honor of gracing the Summer 2024 scratch-off tickets. Beyond the prestige of having their pets' faces on lottery tickets, the owners have also been rewarded with a cash prize of $1,000 each.

From Submission to Selection

The promotional event, which ran from January 2 to January 14, allowed dog owners to submit photos of their furry friends via a special link provided to Insiders. The Mississippi Lottery staff meticulously sifted through the plethora of submissions, narrowing them down to 25 standout finalists.

The Public's Paw-riffic Pick

From January 22 to January 28, the public was invited to cast their votes for their favorite dogs among the top 25 contenders. The voting process was a resounding success, attracting close to 6,500 votes. The eight canines that captured the hearts and votes of the majority now hold the coveted title of the Lucky Dog winners.

Winners Announced

The winners were officially notified via certified letters sent out on January 30. The diverse mix of triumphant canines and their gleeful owners are eagerly awaiting the release of the Summer 2024 scratch-off tickets which will prominently feature the winning dogs. This unique promotional event not only generated excitement among dog owners and lottery players alike but also offered a delightful deviation from the norm of conventional lottery promotions.