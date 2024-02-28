Edsa Shangri-La's New Pool Bar: A Haven for Grill Aficionados Opens

The culinary landscape along St. Francis Street has just received a tantalizing upgrade with the opening of Pool Bar: Oven, Fire Pit, Grill, a venue that promises an unforgettable al fresco dining experience. Offering a diverse menu that ranges from grilled delights to succulent barbecue, this establishment caters to all tastes, making it the perfect spot for any occasion.

Diverse Culinary Delights

From the early hours of 9 a.m. until the evening at 10 p.m., Pool Bar: Oven, Fire Pit, Grill serves up an array of dishes designed to satisfy every palate. Whether you're in the mood for individual treats or sharing platters, the menu boasts a blend of savory and sweet options that are sure to delight. In addition to the delectable food, the venue enhances the dining experience with music from resident disk jockeys during weekend sessions.

Perfect for Every Occasion

Pool Bar is not just about great food and music; it's also about creating memorable moments. Whether it's a casual date night, a group outing, a special celebration, or a leisurely weekend barbecue, the establishment offers the ideal backdrop. Moreover, with al fresco party package options available for groups ranging from 10 to 40 people, it's the perfect venue for hosting epic gatherings with friends, family, or colleagues.

Unwind and Celebrate

As the sun sets, Pool Bar: Oven, Fire Pit, Grill transforms into a vibrant social hub where patrons can unwind after a day's work or celebrate life's special moments. The combination of flavorful dishes, refreshing drinks, and lively music creates an atmosphere that encourages relaxation and enjoyment. So, if you're looking for a place to enjoy good food, great company, and an overall fantastic dining experience, make your way to Pool Bar.

With its commitment to providing a flavor-packed dining experience and a setting that promotes fun and relaxation, Pool Bar: Oven, Fire Pit, Grill is poised to become a favorite among food enthusiasts and social butterflies alike. Its opening marks a new chapter in the city's dining scene, inviting everyone to embrace the joy of eating outdoors and making memories that last a lifetime.