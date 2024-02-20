Edinburgh's Art-Deco Gem: Grand Six-Bedroom Bungalow Hits the Market in Fairmilehead

In the serene neighbourhood of Fairmilehead, Edinburgh, a remarkable six-bedroom, two-bathroom bungalow has just been listed for sale, captivating potential homeowners with its unique charm and spacious living. With an asking price starting at £895,000, this art-deco treasure on Frogston Road West promises a blend of luxury, comfort, and history.

An Emblem of Luxury and History

Stretching across two floors, the property is a testament to art-deco elegance, integrated with modern upgrades that enhance its original charm without overshadowing the period features that make it exceptional. Among these are the ornate circular windows that invite natural light to dance across the wooden floorboards, feature fireplaces that serve as focal points of warmth and style, and cast-iron radiators that add a touch of timeless elegance.

Further setting this bungalow apart is a distinctive snow cabin located in the garden, offering a unique escape that complements the spacious outdoor area. The garden itself is a mature, well-planted oasis, providing privacy and peace away from the hustle and bustle of city life, yet the home remains within arm's reach of Edinburgh's vibrant centre and its amenities.

Designed for Family Living

The property's generous layout and the thoughtful inclusion of a snow cabin in the garden make it an ideal choice for families looking for room to grow. Situated just four miles from Edinburgh's bustling city centre, the home offers easy access to the city bypass and the green spaces of the Pentland Hills, ensuring that both convenience and nature are never far away. This balance of accessibility and seclusion makes it a rare find in today's market.

Significant upgrades by the current owners have ensured that the bungalow not only respects its art-deco roots but also meets the needs of modern living. The result is a home that feels both timelessly elegant and comfortably contemporary, ready to welcome a new generation.

A Location of Unmatched Convenience and Charm

Fairmilehead, known for its peaceful environment and strong community spirit, is a highly sought-after residential area in Edinburgh. The property's location on Frogston Road West places it conveniently close to local schools, shopping, and outdoor activities, making it an attractive proposal for those seeking a balance between urban living and natural retreat.

With off-street driveway parking, navigating the daily commute or family outings becomes a breeze. This, coupled with the property's proximity to both essential amenities and green spaces, encapsulates the best of both worlds for prospective homeowners.

In conclusion, the sale of this grand, six-bedroom bungalow in Fairmilehead not only represents a unique opportunity to own a piece of Edinburgh's architectural history but also offers a lifestyle defined by comfort, elegance, and convenience. As this art-deco gem enters the market, it beckons families to envision a future within its walls, promising a home where memories can be made against a backdrop of beauty and tranquility.