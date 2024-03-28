Edenlife to Spearhead Lifestyle Village Development in Margaret River, Aiding Local Housing

Addressing the pressing housing shortage in Western Australia, Edenlife, in collaboration with Lester Group, announces plans to transform a significant landholding directly south of the Margaret River town into a sprawling lifestyle village designed for seniors. Slated to commence later this year, this project promises to blend community living with environmental conservation, marking a significant step forward in regional development.

Project Overview and Impact

The planned lifestyle village, encompassing at least 159 homes across an 11ha site, aims not only to provide housing but also to foster a sense of community among residents aged 50 and above. Recognizing the importance of environmental preservation, over a third of the project's land will be dedicated to conservation efforts or public open spaces. This strategic approach by Edenlife and the Lester Group underscores a commitment to sustainable development and the well-being of the senior population.

Community and Environmental Considerations

In response to community feedback and environmental concerns, the development plan has undergone adjustments. These changes, supported by the Western Australian Planning Commission (WAPC), include efforts to retain existing trees and increase the project's distance from the nearby roundabout. Such considerations highlight Edenlife's dedication to harmonizing residential development with the natural beauty and ecological integrity of the Margaret River region.

Addressing the Housing Shortage

The lifestyle village project emerges as a timely solution to the housing shortage plaguing the area, specifically targeting the needs of seniors and those over 50 seeking affordable and community-oriented living options. By focusing on this demographic, Edenlife and the Lester Group are not merely constructing homes but are also contributing to the social fabric of the Margaret River community, offering residents an opportunity to enjoy their later years in a supportive and vibrant environment.

As construction is poised to begin, the anticipation among future residents and local stakeholders is palpable. This development not only promises to alleviate some of the housing pressures but also serves as a testament to the potential of thoughtful, community-focused real estate projects. The Edenlife lifestyle village is set to redefine senior living in Margaret River, fostering a connection between residents and the natural world, while supporting the region's economic and social vitality.