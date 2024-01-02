Eden Prairie Tops Touropia’s Best Cities to Live in Minnesota

The allure of Minnesota’s cities has been quantified in a recent study by the travel website Touropia. The study ranked the top cities to live in Minnesota based on a range of criteria including amenities, culture, family-friendliness, and crime statistics. The list comprises 12 cities, with each offering unique benefits to its residents.

Minnetonka and Woodbury: Beauty and Location

Ranked at number 12 is Minnetonka, a city known for its stunning lake and variety of activities. However, it was marked down due to high housing costs. Next up at 11th place is Woodbury, lauded for its prime location and suitability for families and young adults.

Maple Grove and St. Cloud: Up-and-Coming and Vibrant

Maple Grove secured the 10th spot on the list. This up-and-coming area is recognized for its excellent restaurants, shopping amenities, and parks. The city’s housing can be on the expensive side, but the quality of life it offers may justify the price for many. St. Cloud, at number 9, is teeming with life, largely due to its student population. The city boasts a strong job market in diverse sectors including manufacturing, finance, and healthcare. Despite some areas of the city being rough at night, its vibrant arts and culture scene and the beautiful surrounding landscapes offering outdoor recreational activities make it a top contender.

Eden Prairie: The Crown Jewel of Minnesota

Topping the list as the best city to live in Minnesota is Eden Prairie. The city is celebrated for its employment prospects, quality education, safe streets, and scenic location along the Minnesota River. These factors combine to make Eden Prairie an ideal place for raising a family.

The study provides valuable insights into the strengths and weaknesses of each city, helping potential residents make informed decisions about where to plant their roots in Minnesota. The diverse offerings of these cities, from the natural beauty of Minnetonka to the vibrant culture of St. Cloud, illustrate the wide range of lifestyles available in the state.