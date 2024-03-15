Ed Speleers and Asia Macey: Their Private Life and Creative Partnership

David M. Benett/Dave Benett / Getty Images for COS

Advertisment

Ed Speleers may be an eligible bachelor for Lindsay Lohan in Irish Wish, but in real life, he’s happily taken. The English actor, who recently appeared on the fourth season of You, is married to Asia Macey, with whom he shares two children. Over the years, Speleers has stepped out with Macey for a handful of red carpets, but the couple tends to keep their relationship out of the spotlight. However, he has raved about his family life in the past.

While speaking with PEOPLE in February 2023, Speleers opened up about fatherhood, noting that he and his You co-star Penn Badgley connected over being dads. "He was working in London and away from his family at times, and I was to and froing, and sometimes away from mine. And we just got on over that," Speleers shared. "I feel we bonded."

Here’s everything to know about Speleers’ wife.

Advertisment

Who is Asia Macey?

Macey is a costume designer who has worked on notable projects such as Into the Woods, The Lady in the Van, and His Dark Materials, per her IMDb. Though it’s unclear how Macey and Speleers first met, they both worked on Downton Abbey at the same time — Speleers had a recurring role as Jimmy Kent on Downton Abbey from 2012 to 2014, while Macey served as a personal dresser from 2012 to 2013.

Their Life Together

Advertisment

Though Speleers and Macey did not publicize their wedding, the two reportedly tied the knot in a quiet ceremony sometime in 2014, which is when Speleers began referring to Macey as his wife. The couple are parents to two children, a son named Jude and a daughter, born in 2018. During an interview with The Guardian in 2016, Speleers opened up about his decision to become a dad. "I'll be honest," Speleers began. "Having a child wasn't immediately on my radar, but it's the best thing in the world, and I'm very lucky to have both of them in my life."

Public Appearances and Support

In addition to sharing two children, Speleers and Macey have a dog named Frank, who makes regular appearances on the actor’s Instagram, in photos from the beach, hikes and with the couple's' two children. Speleers and Macey have generally kept their relationship out of the public eye and the actor rarely makes public posts about her on social media. That being said, Macey has shown her support for Speleers at various events through the years. The pair was all smiles at the 2010 premiere of Alice Through the Looking Glass, in which Speleers starred, and she also accompanied him to the EE British Academy Film Awards in February 2019 (above). Most recently, the couple were seen at the February 2023 premiere of Picard season 3 in L.A.

As Ed Speleers continues to charm audiences on screen, it's clear that behind the scenes, his life with Asia Macey is filled with mutual support and creative collaboration. Despite their low-profile, their occasional public appearances and shared projects hint at a deep bond, underpinned by shared professional interests and family life. This partnership, both personal and occasionally professional, showcases the strength that lies in maintaining a private life away from the glare of the spotlight, allowing both Speleers and Macey to flourish in their respective careers while nurturing their family.