Ed Sheeran, Cherry Seaborn Celebrate His Asia Tour Return with Notting Hill Date Night

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn, a power couple in both music and business, recently marked Sheeran's return from his Asia tour with a cozy date night at Core, a prestigious Michelin-starred restaurant in Notting Hill, London. The pair, who tied the knot in 2019 and share two daughters, enjoyed an evening at the venue operated by celebrity chef Clare Smyth, showcasing their enduring partnership amid bustling careers.
Spotlight on Core: A Culinary Gem
The choice of Core for their celebration is not surprising, given its reputation for excellence. Owned by Clare Smyth, known for her role in catering Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, Core has garnered three Michelin stars since its opening in 2017. Its selection underscores the couple's taste for fine dining and moments of privacy in their otherwise public lives.
Cherry Seaborn's New Venture
Amidst this personal celebration, Cherry Seaborn's professional ambitions have also come to light. Seaborn has ventured into the business world with the registration of 'Babes In Armour,' a brand poised to offer a range of products from toiletries to maternity wear. This move reflects Seaborn's independent career aspirations and her desire to make an impact beyond the shadow of her husband's global fame.
Striking a Balance
Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn's relationship has always been one of mutual respect and support. Despite Sheeran's extensive tour schedules and Seaborn's business initiatives, the couple finds time to celebrate life's milestones together. Their recent night out, coupled with Seaborn's business endeavor, highlights how they balance their professional success with their personal life, offering a glimpse into the dynamics of one of the entertainment industry's beloved couples.
As Ed Sheeran continues to enchant audiences worldwide with his music, and Cherry Seaborn embarks on her entrepreneurial journey, their shared moments of joy and support serve as a testament to their strong bond. Their story reflects a partnership built on love, respect, and the pursuit of individual passions, setting an inspiring example for both fans and fellow couples alike.