Ecuador

Ecuador’s Montaña de Luz Bids Adieu to 2023 with a ‘Sowing of Dreams’ Ritual

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:36 pm EST
In Ecuador’s Imbabura province, an enchanting ritual known as the ‘sowing of dreams’ concluded 2023 in the Montaña de Luz community. Local children, in an act of reverence for nature, planted a variety of plants and confided their deepest desires to a compass rose placed beside each seedling. This symbolic gesture took place at the Ecospirituality Home, an oasis of serenity, signifying the blossoming of the children’s dreams in sync with their respect for the natural world.

Montaña de Luz: A Testament to Nature’s Resilience

The Montaña de Luz, once a rugged hill, now stands as a testament to nature’s resilience, adorned with over 30,000 trees and flowers. The community’s commitment to nature is not a recent development but a long-standing tradition that includes the creation of the Garden of Ancestral Wisdoms. This remarkable transformation epitomizes the community’s reverence for the environment and serves as a beacon of environmental stewardship.

The Ritual: An Interplay of Innocence and Healing

The organizers and therapists at the Ecospirituality Home underscored the profound significance of this event. They spoke of the ritual as a magical moment, a testament to the innocence of childhood, and a reminder of the healing power that children bring. The children, in a tranquil ambiance, whispered their dreams into the plants they had planted. Their wishes ranged from the wellbeing of their families to educational aspirations, each seedling embodying a unique child’s dream.

A Celebration of Hope and Nature

The ceremony culminated in a celebration of music and dance, performed by Afro-descendant women from the La Victoria community. The rhythm of the music and the joyous dance marked the advent of 2024, a year filled with hope and the promise of dreams coming true. It was a celebration that intertwined the community’s hope for the future with a nod to their deep-seated respect for nature. The ‘sowing of dreams’ ritual, thus, became a fitting tribute to the past year and a heartwarming welcome to the new one, filled with dreams ready to grow and blossom.

Ecuador Lifestyle
Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

