Easter Tradition Continues: Century-Old Plaza Bunnies Return to Kansas City

Each spring, Kansas City's Country Club Plaza becomes home to a unique spectacle - a fluffy of 6-foot-tall, 200-pound plaster of Paris bunnies. This tradition, spanning over 100 years, not only brings seasonal cheer but also embodies the city's rich cultural heritage. In 2023, from March 8 to April 8, these iconic sculptures will once again grace the Plaza, continuing to amaze, confuse, and delight residents and visitors alike.

Advertisment

Unearthing the Bunnies' Past

The story of the Plaza Easter bunnies dates back to 1922, originating at the Crestwood Shops before making their monumental move to the Country Club Plaza in 1931. Initially designed by commercial sculptor Ed Stratemeier, these bunnies were intended to uplift spirits and boost sales during the Great Depression. Over the years, the bunnies have transformed, including a fiberglass makeover in 1971 for durability, and have had their once glowing red eyes replaced with speckled marbles due to safety concerns and aesthetic preferences.

Originally comprising ten figures, each bunny was named in the 1970s, with names such as Kate, Ellyn, and Nicholas adorning their forms. The bunnies' names have unique origins, some are named after J.C. Nichols company employees' relatives, while others' origins remain shrouded in mystery. Notably, the bunny named Joe disappeared in the late '90s or early 2000s, with his fate still unknown, adding an element of intrigue to the bunnies' long-standing history.

Advertisment

Legacy and Tradition

As symbols of resilience, creativity, and community, the Plaza Easter bunnies have become integral to Kansas City's cultural identity, standing alongside other Plaza traditions such as the Christmas lighting ceremony and the Plaza Art Fair. Their annual appearance signals the onset of spring, inviting residents and tourists alike to partake in the joy and whimsy they bring to the urban landscape. Despite changes and challenges over the years, these bunnies continue to be a beloved fixture, eagerly anticipated each year.

As the Plaza bunnies prepare to emerge from their hibernation and take their places on the sidewalks and street corners, they remind us of the enduring power of tradition and the importance of community in creating shared experiences. Though some aspects of their history remain veiled in mystery, the joy they bring to Kansas City each spring is unmistakable, ensuring their place in the hearts of many for generations to come.