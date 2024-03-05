Easter 2024 in Metro Detroit: Festive Brunches, Egg Hunts, and Bunny Photos

As Metro Detroit gears up for Easter celebrations, a plethora of events across churches, businesses, and institutions have been announced, promising a season filled with joy and community spirit. From photo sessions with the Easter Bunny to sumptuous brunches and lively egg hunts, Southeast Michigan is set to offer a variety of activities catering to families and individuals alike.

Meet the Easter Bunny: Photo Ops Galore

Great Lakes Crossing Outlets and Twelve Oaks Mall are becoming Easter central with daily photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny running through March 30. Not only will children receive a complimentary treat, but the first 100 participants at each location are promised a special gift, making these events a must-visit for families seeking to capture the festive spirit in a snapshot.

Savor the Season: Easter Brunches

From the American Polish Cultural Center’s Polish-influenced feast to the all-you-can-eat spread at Black Label Tavern, and the farm-fresh offerings at Blake Farms, the selection of Easter brunches across Metro Detroit caters to diverse palates. Notably, Ford House and the Italian American Cultural Society are also hosting brunches, complete with appearances by the Easter bunny, ensuring a blend of fine dining and entertainment.

Egg-citing Hunts: Family Fun

Outdoor adventures await at venues like First United Methodist Church in Brighton and Lakeside Village Apartments, where Easter egg hunts are scheduled. These events, alongside those at Lighthouse Elementary School, Regina High School, and Revive Church, offer varied experiences including games, crafts, and refreshments, promising a memorable outing for attendees of all ages.

As Metro Detroit prepares to welcome Easter, the array of events scheduled underscores the community's enthusiasm for celebrating traditions and creating new memories. Whether it's through a meal shared with loved ones, the joy of a child meeting the Easter bunny, or the thrill of an egg hunt, these celebrations serve as a reminder of the season's spirit of renewal and community.