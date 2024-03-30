Easter 2024 in Manila: Egg Hunts, Sweet Treats, and Family Fun Unveiled Across the City

As Easter 2024 approaches, Manila gears up for an array of family-friendly events and delectable treats, promising an unforgettable celebration. From traditional egg hunts to exclusive culinary delights, the city's top venues including Bonifacio Global City, Cafe Society, and Century Park Hotel are set to host festivities that cater to both young and old. This guide dives deep into what's on offer, ensuring your Easter is filled with joy, entertainment, and indulgence.

Advertisment

Unleash the Adventure: Easter Jungle and Comic Conventions

Bonifacio Global City transforms into an Easter Jungle Adventure, inviting families to explore the wilderness through exciting games, shows, and an egg hunt. Meanwhile, Century Park Hotel takes a creative turn with Century Con, a comic-themed extravaganza, encouraging guests to don their favorite superhero costumes. These events not only provide a unique twist on the traditional Easter celebration but also foster imagination and community spirit among attendees.

Gastronomic Delights: From Easter Eggs to International Buffets

Advertisment

Cafe Society and Fairmont Makati elevate the Easter experience with their exquisite culinary offerings. Chocolate lovers will be spoilt for choice at Cafe Society, with handcrafted chocolates and themed pastries, while Spectrum at Fairmont Makati serves an international buffet that appeals to diverse palates. DreamPlay and Nobu Manila add to the festive spirit with themed activities and brunches, blending entertainment with gourmet dining to ensure a memorable Easter Sunday.

Exclusive Treats and Interactive Fun for the Little Ones

<a href="https://www.gmanetwork.com