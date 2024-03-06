Easter 2024 at ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure: Mega Collectables, Chocolate Factory Maze, and Prizes Galore

Forget traditional Easter egg hunts; ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure Park in Norfolk is setting a new standard for Easter festivities with a dino-mite twist. From March 28 to April 14, 2024, the UK's largest dinosaur-themed adventure park is introducing an Easter event like no other, featuring a special collectable cards trail, a Chocolate Factory Sensory Amazing-Maze, and the chance to win fabulous prizes. This family-friendly extravaganza combines education with entertainment, ensuring an unforgettable Easter adventure.

Dippy's Egg-cellent Easter Event

Starting March 28, guests are invited to explore Dippy's new Chocolate Factory Sensory Amazing-Maze, a fully immersive experience designed to delight the senses. With live actors guiding the way, visitors will embark on a journey through the maze, encountering surprises at every turn. In addition to the maze, giant golden tickets hidden throughout the park's 85 acres offer the chance for lucky finders to claim an Easter surprise. Furthermore, hidden colorful Easter Eggs around the park could win guests a variety of prizes, from toys and games to free tickets and vouchers, making every discovery a potential treasure trove.

Giant ROARR! Collectable Cards Trail

From April 2, the adventure continues with the giant ROARR! collectable cards trail. These cards, scattered around the park, feature fun facts about the dinosaurs residing within. Guests who find all the cards and correctly answer related questions can collect a limited-edition card exclusively available at the ROARR! store. This segment not only adds an educational layer to the event but also encourages exploration and engagement with the park's extensive dinosaur lore.

Unlimited Attractions and Animal Encounters

ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure Park is renowned for its wide range of attractions, and during the Easter event, guests will enjoy unlimited access. From thrilling rides like Swing-O-Saurus and Raptor Contraptor to the Predator High Ropes and Dinomite indoor adventure play area, there's something for everyone. Animal lovers will be thrilled with the Secret Animal Garden, where they can meet a variety of animals and enjoy live shows and meet and greets at Dippy's Theatre. With pricing starting at £21.95 per person and special activities planned throughout the event, it's an Easter celebration not to be missed.

As we look ahead to this innovative Easter event at ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure Park, it's clear that traditional festivities are taking a back seat to more engaging and memorable experiences. This event not only promises fun and excitement for families but also offers a unique way to learn about dinosaurs and the natural world. With its blend of education, entertainment, and the chance to win prizes, ROARR!'s Easter 2024 event is poised to set a new standard for holiday celebrations.