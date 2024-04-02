DWTS Pro Gleb Savchenko and Elena Belle End Romance Amid New Career Move

Dancing With The Stars pro Gleb Savchenko and Swedish blogger Elena Belle have called it quits after nearly three years together, coinciding with Savchenko's latest career venture with the Chippendales. The couple, who began dating in August 2021 following Savchenko's divorce, cited timing and unspecified challenges as factors in their decision to separate.

End of an Era

Savchenko, 40, and Belle, 39, have been a prominent couple in the entertainment world since they started dating shortly after Savchenko's high-profile divorce. Despite the split happening about a month ago, Savchenko speaks highly of Belle, emphasizing the love he still holds for her and their shared memories. He attributes part of their separation to the natural course of life and his new role as a celebrity guest host with the Chippendales in Las Vegas.

Life Changes and New Beginnings

The split appears amicable, with Savchenko expressing his best wishes for Belle and acknowledging her qualities as an 'amazing mom' and 'the total package.' He also reflects on the importance of focusing on his daughters' well-being, highlighting his commitment to co-parenting with his ex-wife, Elena Samodanova. This personal development comes as Savchenko prepares to embark on his new job, which he insists is unrelated to their breakup.

Looking Forward

As both Savchenko and Belle navigate this transition, the focus remains on their families and professional lives. Savchenko's venture into the Chippendales marks a new chapter in his career, while Belle continues to make her mark as a blogger and mother. Despite the end of their relationship, the respect and love they have for each other signify a mature conclusion to a significant chapter in their lives.