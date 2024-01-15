en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lifestyle

Dunelm’s Boucle Lozenge Ottoman: A Mix of Style and Functionality

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:34 am EST
Dunelm’s Boucle Lozenge Ottoman: A Mix of Style and Functionality

Garnering attention for its multi-functionality and chic design, the Boucle Lozenge Ottoman from Dunelm has been making waves in the home decor market. The Ottoman, available in cream and black, embodies minimalism while championing practicality as a spacious storage box.

Customer Reviews: A Mixed Bag

Customers have lauded the versatile piece of furniture for its sturdy build, minimalist look, and divided compartments enabling better organization. The Ottoman’s ease of assembly, with the necessary tools included in the package, adds to its appeal. However, amidst this flood of positive reviews, there have been a few criticisms. Some shoppers reported issues with attaching the legs, a lingering smell, and difficulty with the lid’s closure.

The Appeal: Quality and Price

Despite these minor setbacks, the Ottoman’s appeal remains undeterred, with many highlighting its good quality and suitability for small spaces. Adding to its allure is a 20% discount, which reduces the price to £47.20 from the original £59.

Alternative Ottoman Options

For those looking for similar storage solutions, Amazon and The Range offer comparable ottomans. Notably, The Range also provides an ottoman that doubles as a dressing table chair, offering a unique blend of style and usefulness.

0
Lifestyle
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Lifestyle

See more
5 mins ago
Green Bay's Indoor Play Spaces: A Winter Haven for Children
In the heart of winter, when the snow blankets the ground and the chill in the air makes outdoor play a challenge, Green Bay offers a warm haven of indoor play facilities for children. Particularly catering to those under 5, the city is home to a myriad of vibrant, engaging, and fun-filled environments that keep
Green Bay's Indoor Play Spaces: A Winter Haven for Children
Salty Mountain Sweets: A Sweet Tale of Triumph and Treats
21 mins ago
Salty Mountain Sweets: A Sweet Tale of Triumph and Treats
WEF 2024: Hero MotoCorp Eyes Premium Models, Swiggy Reports Profitability
21 mins ago
WEF 2024: Hero MotoCorp Eyes Premium Models, Swiggy Reports Profitability
Hyderabad Gears Up for Zomaland: A Festival of Food, Music, and Laughter
6 mins ago
Hyderabad Gears Up for Zomaland: A Festival of Food, Music, and Laughter
Decoding Sustainable Fashion: Insights from Besma Whayeb of Curiously Conscious
11 mins ago
Decoding Sustainable Fashion: Insights from Besma Whayeb of Curiously Conscious
Vogue Arabia and Prada Set the 2024 Fashion Pace
15 mins ago
Vogue Arabia and Prada Set the 2024 Fashion Pace
Latest Headlines
World News
Unraveling DVLA’s Medical Standards for Driver Licensing in Great Britain
19 seconds
Unraveling DVLA’s Medical Standards for Driver Licensing in Great Britain
DVLA Guidelines: Assessing Drivers with Alcohol or Drug Misuse or Dependence
19 seconds
DVLA Guidelines: Assessing Drivers with Alcohol or Drug Misuse or Dependence
Pasuwa in Kaizer Chiefs' Sights Despite Big Bullets' Resistance
21 seconds
Pasuwa in Kaizer Chiefs' Sights Despite Big Bullets' Resistance
Mohamad Yusof Hafizi Shaharuddin: A Beacon for Malaysian Para-Cycling
47 seconds
Mohamad Yusof Hafizi Shaharuddin: A Beacon for Malaysian Para-Cycling
European Commission Tightens Driving License Regulations for Individuals with Neurological Disorders
52 seconds
European Commission Tightens Driving License Regulations for Individuals with Neurological Disorders
DVLA's Regulations for Drivers with Insulin-Treated Diabetes: A Closer Look
54 seconds
DVLA's Regulations for Drivers with Insulin-Treated Diabetes: A Closer Look
Indonesia's Political Parties Under Scrutiny Over Election Campaign Fund Reports
1 min
Indonesia's Political Parties Under Scrutiny Over Election Campaign Fund Reports
Hainan Volleyball Tournament: A Fusion of Sports and Local Culture
1 min
Hainan Volleyball Tournament: A Fusion of Sports and Local Culture
UK Joins US-Led Airstrikes on Yemen: An Attempt to De-escalate Red Sea Tensions
4 mins
UK Joins US-Led Airstrikes on Yemen: An Attempt to De-escalate Red Sea Tensions
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
16 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
1 hour
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
1 hour
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
4 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app