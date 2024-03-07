Dundalk Mourns the Passing of Esteemed Scout Leader and Postmaster Jack Cumiskey

Jack Cumiskey, a cherished community leader and postmaster from Dundalk, passed away on March 6, 2023, at Beaumont Hospital at the age of 62. Cumiskey was renowned for his dedication to the St Patrick's Scout Group 1st/2nd/5th Louth, a commitment that spanned over four decades, earning him a prestigious Civic Award from the Dundalk Municipal District.

Legacy of Leadership and Service

Jack Cumiskey's life was profoundly intertwined with the scouting movement, embodying the Scout Promise and Law in his daily life. His leadership within the St Patrick's Scout Group was not just a role but a calling, impacting numerous lives through his mentorship, guidance, and unwavering support. Cumiskey was celebrated as a keystone within the group, inspiring scouts and leaders alike to aspire to their best selves. His passing leaves a void in the community, reflecting the deep connections he forged and the lasting legacy he leaves behind.

Community and Compassion

Beyond scouting, Cumiskey was a respected figure in Dundalk for his role as the operator of Bridge Street Post Office and his previous work with his uncle Paddy Whyte. His approachability, kindness, and dedication to community welfare were hallmarks of his character. Cumiskey's life was characterized by selfless service, whether through his professional endeavors or his voluntary contributions, making him a beloved figure across generations in Dundalk.

The outpouring of condolences from individuals like Cllr Sean Kelly, a fellow scout, and the Cathaoirleach of Dundalk Municipal District, underscores the profound impact Jack Cumiskey had on his community. His funeral, set to proceed from his home to Saint Nicholas' Church, is anticipated to be a significant gathering, reflecting the esteem in which he was held. Cumiskey's legacy is assured through the lives he touched, the community he served, and the enduring principles of scouting that he lived by.