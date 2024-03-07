Dummerston Grange Hall Hosts 2nd Wednesday Senior Lunch with Traditional Irish Fare

Evening Star Grange, in partnership with Senior Solutions, is set to host its monthly senior lunch at the Grange Hall in Dummerston on Wednesday, March 13. The community event, scheduled between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., promises a delightful menu featuring corn beef, cabbage, carrots, and boiled potatoes, complemented by homemade Irish soda bread and pistachio breeze for dessert.

Event Details and Reservation Information

The lunch, aimed at bringing together seniors in the community, will be served at noon, with the option for take-out available for those who prefer it. Given the event's popularity, organizers are urging attendees to make reservations by calling the Grange Hall at 802-254-1138. Attendees are asked to leave their name, phone number, the number of meals desired, and their preference for dining in or taking out. A modest donation of $3 for individuals aged 60 and over, and $4 for those younger, is suggested to cover the costs of the meal.

Menu Highlights and Dietary Considerations

Highlighting the theme of St. Patrick's Day, the menu includes a traditional Irish spread with a vegetarian option of vegetable quiche available upon request. This initiative reflects the Grange and Senior Solutions' commitment to accommodating the dietary preferences and needs of all community members. The homemade Irish soda bread and pistachio breeze dessert are expected to be a hit among attendees, offering a sweet ending to the meal.

Community Impact and Future Plans

Events like the 2nd Wednesday Senior Lunch play a crucial role in fostering community spirit and engagement among seniors in Dummerston and surrounding areas. By providing a space for social interaction and the enjoyment of a nutritious meal, Evening Star Grange and Senior Solutions are making significant contributions to the well-being of older residents. Looking ahead, both organizations express their commitment to continuing these lunches and exploring additional ways to support and connect with the senior community.

As the 2nd Wednesday Senior Lunch at Evening Star Grange Hall approaches, anticipation builds for a gathering that promises not only delicious food but also the warmth of community connection. This event stands as a testament to the power of collaboration and the importance of caring for one another, especially the elders in our communities.