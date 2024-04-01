Duck Tape Brand Launches 24th Stuck at Prom Contest, $15K Scholarships Up for Grabs

As prom season approaches, high school students across the U.S. and Canada are presented with a unique opportunity to showcase their creativity and fashion sense, thanks to the Duck tape brand's annual Stuck at Prom scholarship contest. Now in its 24th year, the contest challenges participants to design and create prom attire entirely out of Duck brand duct tape, offering substantial scholarships as rewards for the most impressive outfits.

Advertisment

Unleashing Creativity with Duct Tape

Participants in the Stuck at Prom contest are tasked with a simple yet challenging objective: to craft an original prom dress or tuxedo using Duck brand duct tape. After completing their masterpieces, contestants must take high-quality photos of their creations and submit them online for a chance to win. This year, the stakes are higher than ever, with the grand prize winners in the dress and tux categories each set to receive a $15,000 scholarship. Additionally, four runner-ups in each category will be awarded $1,000 and a Duck brand prize pack valued at $100.

New Categories and Increased Opportunities

Advertisment

In a bid to celebrate and reward a wider range of talents and stories, the Duck brand has introduced new judges' choice awards for this year's contest. These include the "Runway Worthy" category for the most fashion-forward design, the "Most Inspiring" category for the dress or tux with the most compelling creation story, and the "Trust E.'s Choice" category, named after the Duck brand's mascot. Winners of these special awards will each receive $1,000, further incentivizing participation and creativity among contestants.

Timeline and Participation Details

High school and home school students interested in participating have until June 5th to submit their prom attire creations. A panel of judges will then review the submissions and select a top 10 list of finalists by June 19th. The public will get the opportunity to vote for their favorite designs from June 26th to July 10th. The final winners, poised to make a significant impact on their educational journeys, will be announced on July 17th. Last year's contest saw remarkable creations from students across North America, with winners demonstrating exceptional creativity and dedication to their duct tape designs.

The Stuck at Prom contest not only provides a platform for artistic expression but also offers significant financial support for young individuals' educational aspirations. With over half a million dollars awarded in scholarships since the contest's inception in 2001, the Duck brand continues to encourage and celebrate the innovative spirit of students nationwide. For those interested in participating or learning more about the contest, further information can be found on the Duck brand's official website.