Duchess of Sussex's J Crew Cardigan Back in Stock and on Sale: Fans Rejoice

It was a whirlwind week for the HELLO! Shopping team, meticulously cataloging the Duchess of Sussex's fashion choices, notably her chic white knit cardigan spotted at a wheelchair basketball game. This J Crew piece, initially mistaken for a high-end designer garment, caused a frenzy among fans, leading to its swift sell-out and subsequent waitlisting for eager buyers.

Advertisment

From Waitlist to Wardrobe

The buzz around Meghan's J Crew Giselle V-neck sweater blazer was palpable. Priced at $124.50, down 21% from its original cost, its blend of cotton, merino wool, and polyester, complete with contrast piping and polished gold buttons, exudes a luxe aura without the designer tag. The black and white version Meghan donned is now available, alongside other colorways at even more attractive price points.

A Style Icon's Influence

Advertisment

Meghan's ability to blend high street with high fashion has made her a style icon for many, leading to instant sell-outs of items she's spotted in. The J Crew cardigan's popularity underscores her influence, prompting fans to replicate her look. Despite the specific colorway not being on sale in the UK, alternatives and dupes abound, demonstrating the widespread desire to emulate the Duchess's style.

Styling Tips and Trends

The cardigan, perfect for the spring season's transitional weather, can be styled in versatile ways, from office attire to weekend casuals. Meghan herself paired it with tailored shorts and ballet flats, a testament to the piece's adaptability. Her choice of Frame Jeans at the Invictus Games further showcases potential pairings that fans can draw inspiration from.

This resurgence of Meghan's J Crew cardigan not only highlights her significant impact on fashion trends but also offers fans a chance to own a piece of royal-approved attire. As spring approaches, the cardigan becomes a must-have item for those looking to infuse their wardrobe with a touch of Duchess chic.