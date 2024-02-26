Dow Gardens Transforms into a Butterfly Oasis in Midland, Michigan

As winter's chill lingers, an enchanting transformation unfolds in Midland, Michigan. The Dow Gardens, a sprawling botanical sanctuary since 1899, is currently hosting Butterflies in Bloom, an interactive exhibit that invites visitors into a vibrant tropical paradise brimming with colorful butterflies from across the globe. From March 1 through April 14, guests can revel in the warmth and wonder of this unique experience, Tuesday to Sunday, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

A Tropical Escape in the Heart of Michigan

The Dow Gardens, known for its extensive collection of annuals, perennials, and majestic pines, bridges, and water features, annually draws 300,000 nature enthusiasts. This year, the Gardens' Conservatory is transformed into a haven for thousands of butterflies, creating an immersive environment that contrasts sharply with the cold Michigan winter outside. The exhibit not only showcases the beauty and diversity of butterflies but also educates visitors on their crucial role in our ecosystem.

Experience Nature's Delicate Balance

Admission to Butterflies in Bloom, priced at $15 for adults and $5 for students, offers more than just a stroll among the butterflies. It grants access to the entire 110-acre Dow Gardens campus, including its gardens, forest, and the nation's longest canopy walk. This integrated ticketing approach encourages guests to explore the broader natural and designed landscapes, fostering a deeper appreciation for the environment and the intricate relationships that sustain it. Tickets must be purchased online or via phone in advance, ensuring a seamless visit for everyone, including those under 3 and Dow Gardens annual cardholders who enjoy free admission.

Connecting People with Nature

Butterflies in Bloom is more than an exhibit; it's a bridge to nature's wonders, designed to inspire and educate. By engaging with these delicate creatures in a setting that mimics their natural habitat, visitors gain insight into the importance of biodiversity and conservation efforts. The Dow Gardens staff are on hand to share knowledge and stories about the various species, their lifecycles, and how we can contribute to their preservation in our own communities.

This exhibit underscores the Dow Gardens' commitment to providing educational and recreational opportunities that connect people more closely with the natural world. As the cold season recedes, Butterflies in Bloom offers a timely reminder of the beauty and resilience of nature, even in the most unexpected places. For those looking to escape the lingering winter and step into a world of color and life, the Dow Gardens in Midland, Michigan, awaits.