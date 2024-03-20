Doris L. Wagner, Beloved Mother and Community Member, Passes Away at 92 in Sharon, PA

On the quiet evening of Saturday, March 2, 2024, Doris L. Wagner, a cherished mother, grandmother, and community pillar from Sharon, Pennsylvania, closed her eyes one last time at the age of 92. Born on June 26, 1931, in West Franklin, Pennsylvania, Doris's life was a testament to the power of devotion, service, and the simple joys of homemaking and community care.

Life and Legacy

Doris Wagner's journey began in the small town of West Franklin, Pennsylvania, where she was born to Wade and Vera (Gaiser) Claypoole. After graduating from Worthington High School in 1949, she married Paul L. Wagner, embarking on a life filled with love, family, and service. As a resident of Sharon, she dedicated her life to her family, including her children David, Russell, and Linda, and to her community through her active participation in the Oakland Avenue United Methodist Church.

Her hobbies included crafting, sewing, gardening, and taking long walks, but perhaps her most impactful contributions were her quiet acts of kindness, such as caring for elderly neighbors and friends. These simple gestures left lasting impressions, earning her the respect and admiration of those around her. Doris's life was a vibrant tapestry woven with the threads of compassion, resilience, and unwavering dedication to her loved ones and community.

Remembering Doris

Doris's passing marks the end of an era, but her legacy will live on through her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She leaves behind a family that includes David L. Wagner of Sharpsville, Russell L. Wagner and his wife, Karen, of Nazareth, Pennsylvania, Linda L. Pitts of Meadville, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all of whom will cherish and honor her memory. Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Paul, after more than 50 years of marriage, demonstrating a partnership rooted in love and mutual respect.

The community and her family will gather to pay their respects and celebrate her life on Saturday, March 9, 2024, at the Sample-O'Donnell Funeral Home in Sharon, Pennsylvania. The service, officiated by Rev. Kelley Schanely, will be a tribute to a life well-lived and a chance for loved ones to share memories and condolences. Her final resting place will be next to her husband at Oakwood Cemetery, a private burial that symbolizes their reunion in peace.

A Legacy of Love and Service

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Doris's honor and memory can be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association, reflecting her lifelong commitment to helping others and making a difference. Friends and family are encouraged to express their condolences and share their memories of Doris by visiting the funeral home's website. This outpouring of love and remembrance not only highlights the impact Doris had on her community but also serves as a reminder of the values she held dear.

As the sun sets on a life marked by love, dedication, and service, Doris L. Wagner's story remains a beacon of light for those she leaves behind. Her legacy is a powerful reminder of the importance of community, the value of simple acts of kindness, and the enduring strength of family bonds. Though she may have passed from this world, her spirit will continue to inspire and guide us, echoing in the hearts of those who knew her and in the community she loved so dearly.